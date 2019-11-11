Technology News
loading

How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram

Why they stopped following you is for you to figure out, really.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram

There are plenty of options to find out who’s unfollowed you on Instagram and we tell you the best one

Highlights
  • Manually tracking your unfollowers can be impractical
  • Know how to keep track of your Instagram unfollowers
  • Reports+ is available for both Android and iOS

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world. While there's a lot to like about the social network, it still lacks certain features that some people would like to use. One of these is the ability to track who's unfollowed our account.

Unfollowing someone is a very personal choice and if someone has done it, they must have their reasons. Before reading this article, we urge you to respect those reasons and not use this to confront people who unfollow you. It's better to work on making your account interesting enough for more people to follow.

With that said, there's no easy way to find out who's unfollowed you on Instagram and manually going through your list of followers can be a time-consuming task.

Thankfully, there are ways to keep a track on your followers and those who unfollow you on Instagram, and in this article, we are going to tell you about just that. You can try out a bunch of apps that we tested for both Android and iOS to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram.

How to know if someone unfollowed you on Instagram

Before we go ahead, do note by using third-party apps, you will be giving them access to some of your Instagram data. For that, we would advise caution when giving any app access to your personal data on social media. The second thing to keep in mind is that Instagram could change its API at any time, so there is a possibility that some of these apps will stop working altogether. Finally, you won't get any data regarding who followed or unfollowed you in the past, as these apps can only log those who unfollow you from the day you give them access to your account.

 

With these things out of the way, just follow these steps to know who unfollowed you on Instagram. Reports+ turned out to be the best app among the several we tested. You can download it for free on Android from the Google Play as well as on iOS devices from the App Store. An added bonus is that Reports+ features the same UI and list of features on both the operating systems.

Follow these steps to know who's unfollowed you using Reports+:

  1. Once the app is installed, open it, and sign in with your Instagram credentials.
  2. All you need to do is to pull down from the top for the app to refresh and that's about it.
  3. Immediately after refreshing, you will get to know if your followers count increased from the followers gained tab, or if you lost any of your followers from the followers lost tab.
  4. Additionally, you can check the Followers I Don't Follow Back tab and the Followers Not Following Me Back tab to see if you'd like to follow or unfollow any more accounts.

By using Reports+, you will be able to manage your followers and those who unfollow you in a more efficient manner.

For more tutorials visit our How to section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Social network, Android, iOS, Reports, Google Play Store, App Store
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Apple Co-Founder Says Apple Card Algorithm Gave Wife Lower Credit Limit
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Start Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India
Honor Smartphones
How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  2. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  6. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
  7. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  8. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  10. Philips BDM4350UC 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch
  2. Woody Allen and Amazon Studios Reach Settlement in $68 Million Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
  3. Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit
  4. iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Pixel 4 XL in App Speed Comparison, iPhone 11 Races Ahead in Battery Test: Video
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Update Brings Slide Gesture Support to AirTriggers; Android 10 Beta Programme Kicks Off
  6. YouTube Can Ban Creators That Aren’t ‘Commercially Viable’, but It Says It’s ‘Not Changing’
  7. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  8. Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Prototype Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup With a ToF Sensor
  10. Singles' Day 2019: Alibaba Says Sales Hit $23 Billion in First 9 Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.