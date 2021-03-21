Technology News
How to Recharge Your FASTag From Paytm

Paytm lets you easily recharge your FASTag account after entering the issuing bank and vehicle details.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 March 2021 09:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ NHAI

You can recharge your FASTag using the Paytm website or app

  • FASTag recharge is available to Paytm users
  • You don’t need to recharge separately if you bought FASTag from Paytm
  • FASTag recharge via Paytm can be of minimum Rs. 200

FASTag recharge is a common need, and frequent commuters and travellers should keep some amount handy that can be used for instant toll payments on your next trip. Although various popular apps nowadays can help you recharge your FASTag, we're in this article talking about how you can do that using Paytm. This will help if you already have a Paytm account or have some money readily available in your Paytm wallet. You just need to follow a few steps to recharge your FASTag using the Paytm app. Alternatively, you can also recharge using the Paytm website, by logging in to your wallet account.

How to recharge FASTag from Paytm site

Before going into the steps, it is important to highlight that you need to keep your FASTag-issuing bank and your vehicle number handy. You can also move to the next section to see how you can recharge your FASTag using the Paytm app.

  1. Go to the dedicated FASTag recharge webpage on the Paytm site.
  2. Log in to the site by clicking the Log In /Sign Up button from the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Once logged in, select your FASTag issuing-bank by either clicking on the textbox or selecting the one from the list available on the webpage.
  4. Now, enter your vehicle number linked to the FASTag without spaces.
  5. Hit the Proceed button.
  6. You'll now see the consumer name for the FASTag. Verify it once.
  7. Now, enter the amount with which you want to recharge your FASTag account. It should be between Rs. 200 and Rs. 9,99,999.
  8. Click on the Proceed button to finalise the payment.

How to recharge FASTag using Paytm app

If you don't want to log in to the Paytm site, you can use the Paytm app to recharge your FASTag.

  1. Open the Paytm app available on your smartphone.
  2. Now, tap My Recharges & Bills.
  3. Scroll down a bit to find the FASTag Recharge option under the City Services section.
  4. You'll now be required to select your FASTag issuer bank.
  5. Once the bank is selected, enter your vehicle number on the next screen.
  6. Now, tap the Proceed button.
  7. Enter the amount between Rs. 200 and Rs. 9,99,999.
  8. Hit the Proceed button to initiate the recharge.

In case if you've purchased your FASTag through Paytm, your money will get deducted automatically from your Paytm account. But if your Paytm wallet doesn't have enough money, you should keep in mind that FASTag will be able to make toll payments only after 45 minutes of adding money to the wallet.

