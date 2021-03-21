How to Recharge Your FASTag Using Google Pay App

Photo Credit: Twitter/ IHMCL
FASTag recharge can come in handy when you're travelling from one city to another and don't have an appropriate balance in your FASTag account. Various apps offer FASTag recharge options. In this article, we'll talk about how you can recharge your FASTag using Google Pay. Google introduced UPI recharge option for FASTag users through the Google Pay app in January last year. It lets you easily recharge your FASTag account that you can use to make seamless toll payments while crossing city borders in India.
Before getting started, it is important to note that you must know your FASTag-issuing bank to recharge accurately. You also need to link your FASTag account before making any recharges.
Since you need to link your FASTag account first, below are the steps that cover the linking part as well as provide the details about how you can recharge your FASTag using Google Pay.
Once the payment is done, you'll receive an SMS message from your bank account linked with Google Pay. You'll also be able to make future payments to your linked FASTag account on the Google Pay app by going to the Businesses & bills section.
