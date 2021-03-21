Technology News
How to Recharge Your FASTag Using Google Pay App

You need to link your FASTag account on Google Pay to make recharges.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 March 2021 09:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ IHMCL

Google Pay lets you recharge your FASTag account while on-the-go

Highlights
  • FASTag recharge from Google Pay was introduced in January last year
  • You need to search for your FASTag-issuing bank on Google Pay
  • Google Pay will provide quick access to your FASTag account once linked

FASTag recharge can come in handy when you're travelling from one city to another and don't have an appropriate balance in your FASTag account. Various apps offer FASTag recharge options. In this article, we'll talk about how you can recharge your FASTag using Google Pay. Google introduced UPI recharge option for FASTag users through the Google Pay app in January last year. It lets you easily recharge your FASTag account that you can use to make seamless toll payments while crossing city borders in India.

Before getting started, it is important to note that you must know your FASTag-issuing bank to recharge accurately. You also need to link your FASTag account before making any recharges.

How to recharge your FASTag using Google Pay

Since you need to link your FASTag account first, below are the steps that cover the linking part as well as provide the details about how you can recharge your FASTag using Google Pay.

  1. Open the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.
  2. Now, tap on the New Payment button.
  3. Type “FASTag” in the search bar.
  4. Scroll down to find the issuing bank of your FASTag and select the one accurately.
  5. Now, tap on the Get started button.
  6. You'll now be required to enter your vehicle number (without spaces) and give an account name such as “my car” or the name of your car model for easy access in the future.
  7. Tap on the Link account button from the bottom of the screen.
  8. Review your account information, including the account holder name and vehicle number.
  9. Once reviewed, press the Link account button. Your FASTag account will now be linked to Google Pay.
  10. Now, you'll see the screen that will have your FASTag account. Tap on the Pay button from there to make the payment (minimum of Rs. 200).
  11. Press the tick button.
  12. Now, tap on the Pay button from the bottom of the screen.
  13. The Google Pay app will now ask you to enter your UPI Pin to proceed the payment.

Once the payment is done, you'll receive an SMS message from your bank account linked with Google Pay. You'll also be able to make future payments to your linked FASTag account on the Google Pay app by going to the Businesses & bills section.

