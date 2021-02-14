How to Change Language Settings on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook is among the largest social media platforms and it brings together people from different regions, ethnicities, and cultures. Facebook-owned Instagram also offers a platform for people from different backgrounds to connect and share their interests. Both platforms allow you to browse and share content in multiple languages be it on the app or in your desktop browser. So, if you are looking to change your language to better express yourself, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can do so.

Changing your language settings in your Facebook account on one device will not change the settings on other devices. And, changing your language settings on Facebook or Instagram will not affect the language settings on your computer, phone, or other devices.

Change language settings on Facebook app on Android Open the Facebook app on your Android device Tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top right Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and tap on it Select Language and choose from the list

Change language settings on Facebook app on iOS

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone Tap on the hamburger menu icon in the bottom right Scroll down to select Settings & Privacy Tap on App Language You will be taken to your iPhone device settings where you can select the preferred language for Facebook app

Change language settings for Facebook in browser

Click on the drop down arrow in the top right Select Settings & Privacy Click on Settings Click on Language and Region Click Edit in the Facebook language section Select your preferred language from the drop down and click on Save Changes

Change language settings on Instagram app on Android or iOS

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right Tap the hamburger menu on the top right Select Settings on the bottom Tap on Account Tap on Language and select from the list of available languages

Change language settings for Instagram in browser

Click on your profile picture in the top right Select Profile Scroll down to the bottom and you should see a drop down icon alongside a language Click on it and select your preferred language

