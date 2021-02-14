How to Change Language Settings on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook language settings can be changed from the app or browser
Highlights
Facebook app on Android lets you easily change your language
Instagram on Android and iOS has the same method to change language
Changing language on your app will not change language of your phone
Facebook is among the largest social media platforms and it brings together people from different regions, ethnicities, and cultures. Facebook-owned Instagram also offers a platform for people from different backgrounds to connect and share their interests. Both platforms allow you to browse and share content in multiple languages be it on the app or in your desktop browser. So, if you are looking to change your language to better express yourself, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can do so.
Changing your language settings in your Facebook account on one device will not change the settings on other devices. And, changing your language settings on Facebook or Instagram will not affect the language settings on your computer, phone, or other devices.
Change language settings on Facebook app on Android
Open the Facebook app on your Android device
Tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top right
Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and tap on it
Select Language and choose from the list
Change language settings on Facebook app on iOS
Open the Facebook app on your iPhone
Tap on the hamburger menu icon in the bottom right
Scroll down to select Settings & Privacy
Tap on App Language
You will be taken to your iPhone device settings where you can select the preferred language for Facebook app
Change language settings for Facebook in browser
Click on the drop down arrow in the top right
Select Settings & Privacy
Click on Settings
Click on Language and Region
Click Edit in the Facebook language section
Select your preferred language from the drop down and click on Save Changes
Change language settings on Instagram app on Android or iOS
Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device
Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right
Tap the hamburger menu on the top right
Select Settings on the bottom
Tap on Account
Tap on Language and select from the list of available languages
Change language settings for Instagram in browser
Click on your profile picture in the top right
Select Profile
Scroll down to the bottom and you should see a drop down icon alongside a language
