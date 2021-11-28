Technology News
loading

Facebook Account Delete: How to Delete Your FB Account via Mobile App or Desktop

Deleting a Facebook account will remove all the data published online within 90 days.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 November 2021 08:30 IST
Facebook Account Delete: How to Delete Your FB Account via Mobile App or Desktop

Facebook will let you retrieve your account within 30 days of deletion, if you wish to reactivate it

Highlights
  • Facebook has close to three billion monthly active users
  • Accounts can be deleted via mobile apps, desktop website
  • Facebook will also remove access to messenger once account is deleted

Facebook has been around for more than 15 years. It has close to three billion monthly active users and is one of, if not the most, popular social media platforms on the Internet. Chances are, if you are reading this, you have a Facebook account. Facebook lets users deactivate or delete their account permanently. Once you decide to delete your account, it will become difficult to retrieve the information if you change your mind after 30 days of deleting the account.

Meta-owned Facebook lets you delete an account either through the mobile apps on Android and iOS or through a Web browser. You should note that Facebook only lets you reverse an account deletion and all its posts and information within 30 days. For the account and all its information to be fully deleted, Facebook needs up to 90 days.

Delete Facebook account via mobile app/ browser

Facebook lets you delete your accounts via your Android or iOS. Here's how:

  1. Open the Facebook app.
  2. Tap the hamburger icon on the top-right corner.
  3. Scroll down and click on Settings & Privacy and click on Settings.
  4. Tap Personal and Account Information.
  5. Click on Account Ownership and Control. If you have access to a page, click on Profile Access and Control.
  6. Tap on Deactivation and deletion.
  7. Select Delete account and click on Continue to account deletion.
  8. Choose one of the reasons on the screen or click on Continue to account deletion.
  9. Scroll down and select Delete account.

Delete Facebook account via desktop

Facebook also allows you to delete your account through a desktop browser. Follow these steps to delete your account:

  1. Open Facebook's website.
  2. Click on the downwards arrow on the top right corner.
  3. Head to Settings & privacy and click on Settings.
  4. Click on Your Facebook Information from the panel of menus on the left. If you have access to a page, click on Privacy and then Your Facebook Information
  5. Choose Deactivation and Deletion at the bottom of the page and click on View.
  6. Select Delete account and head to Continue to account deletion.
  7. Select Delete account.
  8. Enter your password to verify and click on Continue

Once you delete your account and the 30-day recovery period is over, you won't be able to retrieve it nor will you be able to access any data you have posted. You will also lose access to Facebook Messenger and will lose access to other apps that require your Facebook login credentials. Furthermore, deleting a Facebook account linked to a Oculus headset will lead to all information on the VR headset being deleted.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Account Delete
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi General Manager Teases New Phone With Dimensity 7000, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Leak

Related Stories

Facebook Account Delete: How to Delete Your FB Account via Mobile App or Desktop
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Realme Book Slim Review
  3. NASA Image Shows 'River of Smoke' in Delhi Caused by Stubble Burning
  4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  5. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  6. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  8. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  9. Why Does Elon Musk Want NASA to 'Avenge the Dinosaurs'?
  10. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
#Latest Stories
  1. Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reduce Backlog of Pending Cases: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
  2. Oppo Enco X, Enco Air, Enco Play Getting New Features Including Double-Tap Camera Control
  3. Vivo Y32 Specifications Tipped via China’s TENAA, Design Seems to Be Similar to Vivo Y33s
  4. Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says
  5. WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
  6. Astronomers Find Two New Galaxies 'Hiding' Behind Curtain of Dust
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
  8. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  9. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
  10. Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com