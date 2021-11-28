Facebook has been around for more than 15 years. It has close to three billion monthly active users and is one of, if not the most, popular social media platforms on the Internet. Chances are, if you are reading this, you have a Facebook account. Facebook lets users deactivate or delete their account permanently. Once you decide to delete your account, it will become difficult to retrieve the information if you change your mind after 30 days of deleting the account.

Meta-owned Facebook lets you delete an account either through the mobile apps on Android and iOS or through a Web browser. You should note that Facebook only lets you reverse an account deletion and all its posts and information within 30 days. For the account and all its information to be fully deleted, Facebook needs up to 90 days.

Delete Facebook account via mobile app/ browser Facebook lets you delete your accounts via your Android or iOS. Here's how: Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile Open the Facebook app. Tap the hamburger icon on the top-right corner. Scroll down and click on Settings & Privacy and click on Settings. Tap Personal and Account Information. Click on Account Ownership and Control. If you have access to a page, click on Profile Access and Control. Tap on Deactivation and deletion. Select Delete account and click on Continue to account deletion. Choose one of the reasons on the screen or click on Continue to account deletion. Scroll down and select Delete account.

Delete Facebook account via desktop

Facebook also allows you to delete your account through a desktop browser. Follow these steps to delete your account:

Open Facebook's website. Click on the downwards arrow on the top right corner. Head to Settings & privacy and click on Settings. Click on Your Facebook Information from the panel of menus on the left. If you have access to a page, click on Privacy and then Your Facebook Information. Choose Deactivation and Deletion at the bottom of the page and click on View. Select Delete account and head to Continue to account deletion. Select Delete account. Enter your password to verify and click on Continue.

Once you delete your account and the 30-day recovery period is over, you won't be able to retrieve it nor will you be able to access any data you have posted. You will also lose access to Facebook Messenger and will lose access to other apps that require your Facebook login credentials. Furthermore, deleting a Facebook account linked to a Oculus headset will lead to all information on the VR headset being deleted.