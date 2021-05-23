Technology News
EPF: How to Withdraw Money From Your Account Online

Employees can only withdraw partial money from their EPF account if they are currently working under an employer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 May 2021 18:30 IST
EPF: How to Withdraw Money From Your Account Online

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ rupixen

EPF requires regularised employees to contribute to the fund with 12 percent of their basic pay

Highlights
  • EPF withdrawal online is possible through UAN portal
  • Employees need to provide a purpose for the withdrawal
  • EPFO may require proofs for the withdrawal purpose

EPF withdrawal online is possible through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website. Employees' Provident Fund — commonly known as EPF — is a compulsory contribution provident fund that offers the workforce in India with saving, pension, and insurance benefits. All regularised workers in the country need to contribute to the fund with 12 percent of their basic pay (and dearness allowance, where applicable) every month, as per the norm. The contribution is saved in an EPF account of the workers, and the entire money contributed — along with a similar contribution from the employer and interest — can be withdrawn at the time of retirement. However, there are ways for premature withdrawals as well.

In this article, we are providing steps through which you can withdraw money from your EPF online.

How to withdraw money from EPF online

Before beginning with the steps of EPF withdrawal online, it is important to note that complete withdrawal from an EPF account is only possible if an individual retires or remains unemployed for more than two months. The EPFO has, however, made provisions for partial withdrawal in some cases, such as medical illness, marriage, calamity, and house renovation. You can look at the criteria for premature withdrawal on the FAQ document available on the EPFO site.

  1. Visit the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.
  2. Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password as well as enter CAPTCHA. And then, click on the Sign in button.
  3. Now, click on Online Services from the top menu and then click on CLAIM (FORM-31,19,10C&10D) option.
  4. Verify the details appearing on the Online Claim form.
  5. Once verified, enter your bank account number.
  6. Click on the Verify button and then click on the Yes button available on the certificate of undertaking.
  7. You will now be asked to proceed with the claim by clicking on the Proceed for Online claim.
  8. The claim form will now require you to enter whether you are applying for the advanced PF withdrawal. It will show a drop-down menu titled 'Purpose for which advance is required' to select from the available purposes for your withdrawal requirement.
  9. Enter the amount required in the following text box and then enter your mailing address in the Employee Address section.
  10. Click on the certificate and submit your request.

Once submitted, the EPFO site may ask you to submit scanned documents for the purpose for which you have filled the claim form. The request will need to be approved by your employer to proceed with the withdrawal. Moreover, it may take 15–20 days to receive the money in the bank account you've linked with your EPF account.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EPF Withdrawal Online, EPF Withdraw, EPF, Employees Provident Fund, EPFO
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EPF: How to Withdraw Money From Your Account Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

