EPF withdrawal online is possible through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website. Employees' Provident Fund — commonly known as EPF — is a compulsory contribution provident fund that offers the workforce in India with saving, pension, and insurance benefits. All regularised workers in the country need to contribute to the fund with 12 percent of their basic pay (and dearness allowance, where applicable) every month, as per the norm. The contribution is saved in an EPF account of the workers, and the entire money contributed — along with a similar contribution from the employer and interest — can be withdrawn at the time of retirement. However, there are ways for premature withdrawals as well.
In this article, we are providing steps through which you can withdraw money from your EPF online.
Before beginning with the steps of EPF withdrawal online, it is important to note that complete withdrawal from an EPF account is only possible if an individual retires or remains unemployed for more than two months. The EPFO has, however, made provisions for partial withdrawal in some cases, such as medical illness, marriage, calamity, and house renovation. You can look at the criteria for premature withdrawal on the FAQ document available on the EPFO site.
Once submitted, the EPFO site may ask you to submit scanned documents for the purpose for which you have filled the claim form. The request will need to be approved by your employer to proceed with the withdrawal. Moreover, it may take 15–20 days to receive the money in the bank account you've linked with your EPF account.
