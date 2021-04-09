Technology News
Election 2021: How to Download Election Booth Slip Online

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has offered an e-EPIC download service that is currently live for new voters.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 April 2021 18:06 IST
Election 2021: How to Download Election Booth Slip Online

Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

Assembly elections are currently taking place in phases in West Bengal

Highlights
  • The ECI has provided a dedicated portal to download e-EPIC online
  • You can search for your voter’s information on the Web
  • Voters can also download Voter Helpline app on their phones

Election booth slip can be downloaded online to get a smooth experience while voting in the ongoing elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided a website from which you can download election booth slips online. This is to cut the inconvenience that voters might face when going to vote at their nearby polling station. The current assembly elections are taking place in in phases across West Bengal. The third phase of the voting was completed on Tuesday and five phases are remaining until April 29.

The ECI has provided multiple ways through which you can download your election information online. You can also store your election booth slip on your mobile phone or keep it on DigiLocker to be prepared for the voting.

In this article, we are providing the steps that you can follow to easily download your election booth slip online.

How to download your election booth slip online

Before beginning with the steps to download the election booth slip online, you can check your voter's information on the ECI: Voter Information portal. The information includes your assembly constituency number and EPIC number. The EPIC number is particularly what you need to download your election booth slip.

  1. Visit the ECI: Voter Information portal (https://electrolsearch.in).
  2. Enter your details on the form titled Search by Details.
  3. Once entered, type the Captcha text and then hit the Search button.
  4. You'll now see your information. This can also be downloaded by clicking on the Print Voter Information button available at the bottom.
  5. Now, visit the e-EPIC portal (https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/) developed by the ECI.
  6. Click on the Download e-Epic Card button. You'll be redirected to the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
  7. You'll now be required to click on the Login/Register button.
  8. Enter your mobile number or email ID and password if you're already registered on the site.
  9. Hit the Login button.
  10. Now, click the e-EPIC download option.
  11. You'll now have to enter your EPIC number and select your state to search for your e-EPIC card.

If you aren't registered, click on the Don't have account, Register as a new user. link on the NVSP site. You will be required to enter your mobile number and the captcha on the registration screen to get a six-digit OTP and then provide your EPIC number and details such as email ID and the password that you want to register on the NVSP site. Once registered, you can login your mobile number or email ID and password.

It is important to point out that the e-EPIC download facility is currently available for the voters who registered after November 2020 during the Special Summary Revision 2021 (SSR 2021). It is slated to be available to other voters in the future. Meanwhile, you can download your voter's information slip from the Voter Helpline app available for Android and iOS devices.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Election 2021: How to Download Election Booth Slip Online
