How to Keep Driving Licence on Your Smartphone and Download a Soft Copy

You need to sign up on DigiLocker or mParivahan app to get your driving licence on the smartphone or download its soft copy.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 April 2021 14:30 IST
You don’t need to carry your physical driving licence once you have its soft copy on your smartphone

Highlights
  • Driving licence can be stored on your smartphone via DigiLocker
  • You can download its soft copy in PDF
  • mParivahan app also provides the ability to download your driving licence

You can keep your driving licence on your smartphone or download its soft copy instead of carrying it physically. The government has provided an option to help keep your driving licence saved on your phone or have its soft copy via DigiLocker or the mParivahan app. This comes handy especially if you forget to carry the physical copy of your driving licence. Also, keeping your driving licence stored on your smartphone helps to save its hard copy from getting lost or theft.

In 2018, the government passed an advisory for states to accept driving licence and vehicle registration stored in DigiLocker and the mParivahan app. That move was aimed to eliminate the need for carrying physical versions of the documents while driving.

Here's how you can keep the driving licence on your smartphone or download its soft copy.

How to keep your driving licence on your smartphone or download its soft copy

Before beginning, it is important to point out that you need to have an account on DigiLocker. You can sign up on DigiLocker using your phone number and Aadhaar card.

  1. Visit the DigiLocker site and sign in with your username and six-digit PIN. You'll then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered phone.
  2. Once signed in, click on the Get Issued Documents button.
  3. Now, look for the term “driving licence” in the search bar.
  4. Select the state government from where you have got your driving licence. Alternatively, you can select the All States option.
  5. Enter your driving licence number and hit the Get Document button. Make sure to click on the checkbox to provide your consent to DigLocker to share your data with the issuer before proceeding further.
  6. DigiLocker will now fetch your driving licence from the transport department.
  7. You can now look at your driving licence by going to the Issued Documents list.
  8. The driving licence can be downloaded in soft copy by clicking on the PDF button.
  9. You can also get it on your smartphone by downloading the DigiLocker app.

If you don't want to sign up on DigiLocker and are looking for an alternative, you can download the mParivahan app from Google Play or Apple's App Store and sign up there. Once signed up, you'll find your driving licence under the DL Dashboard tab.

Further reading: Driving Licence Download, Driving Licence, DigiLocker, mParivahan
Jagmeet Singh
