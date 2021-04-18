Applying for a driving licence? You can go with both offline and online methods to get your driving licence in India. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online process appears to be the most logical way out now. It also makes things easier as you don't need to stand in any queues or visit a government office physically to begin your application process. Driving licence in India is issued by state governments. Many states in the country have the online process ready. The central government also recently created a Parivahan Sarathi Web portal to help citizens apply for their driving licence online with ease.

In this article, we are providing a step-by-step guide to let you apply for your driving licence online.

How to apply for driving licence online Before getting started with the steps you need to take to apply for your driving licence online, it's important to note that you need to have a learner's licence beforehand. Visit the Parivahan Sarathi website and select your state. Click on the Apply for Driving Licence link. You'll now be provided with the instructions on the stages you'll need to go through to apply for the driving licence. Click on Continue. Enter your mobile number to generate a one-time password (OTP). Now, enter the OTP you've received on your phone number and hit the AuthenticateWithSarathi. Select Holding Learner's Licence option if you already have the learner's licence and then enter its number and your date of birth. You can select the Holding Foreign DL or Holding Defence Licence option if you're eligible for those. Click on OK. Now, fill the application form and select a date when you can visit your nearby road transport office (RTO).

You will now have to visit your nearby RTO on the scheduled date with your original documents and fee slip. The RTO will also give you a slot for the driving test that you'll be required to take. You'll get your licence in two to three weeks of passing the test. It is strictly advised to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing norms when visiting an RTO.

The Parivahan Seva website of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry provides the details about the payable fee for obtaining the licence.

