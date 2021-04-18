Technology News
loading

How to Apply for Driving Licence Online

You need to have a learner’s licence beforehand.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 April 2021 13:50 IST
How to Apply for Driving Licence Online

The government has provided a Parivahan Sarathi website to help you apply for your driving licence

Highlights
  • Driving licence can be applied online once you provide mobile number
  • You need to visit your nearby RTO physically
  • Driving licence will be given once you pass the driving test

Applying for a driving licence? You can go with both offline and online methods to get your driving licence in India. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online process appears to be the most logical way out now. It also makes things easier as you don't need to stand in any queues or visit a government office physically to begin your application process. Driving licence in India is issued by state governments. Many states in the country have the online process ready. The central government also recently created a Parivahan Sarathi Web portal to help citizens apply for their driving licence online with ease.

In this article, we are providing a step-by-step guide to let you apply for your driving licence online.

How to apply for driving licence online

Before getting started with the steps you need to take to apply for your driving licence online, it's important to note that you need to have a learner's licence beforehand.

  1. Visit the Parivahan Sarathi website and select your state.
  2. Click on the Apply for Driving Licence link.
  3. You'll now be provided with the instructions on the stages you'll need to go through to apply for the driving licence.
  4. Click on Continue.
  5. Enter your mobile number to generate a one-time password (OTP).
  6. Now, enter the OTP you've received on your phone number and hit the AuthenticateWithSarathi.
  7. Select Holding Learner's Licence option if you already have the learner's licence and then enter its number and your date of birth. You can select the Holding Foreign DL or Holding Defence Licence option if you're eligible for those.
  8. Click on OK.
  9. Now, fill the application form and select a date when you can visit your nearby road transport office (RTO).

You will now have to visit your nearby RTO on the scheduled date with your original documents and fee slip. The RTO will also give you a slot for the driving test that you'll be required to take. You'll get your licence in two to three weeks of passing the test. It is strictly advised to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing norms when visiting an RTO.

The Parivahan Seva website of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry provides the details about the payable fee for obtaining the licence.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Driving Licence Online, Apply Driving Licence, Driving Licence, Parivahan Sarathi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
How to Apply for Driving Licence Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  2. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  3. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Pictures of Earth Taken From Space
  9. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. The Best Movies on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Jumping Ants Can Shrink, Restore Their Brain, Study Finds
  2. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  3. Twitter Went Down Briefly in India and Other Parts of the World
  4. Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27, Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped
  5. Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders
  6. NASA Offers Stunning Pictures of Earth’s Natural Systems Taken From International Space Station
  7. Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
  8. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cleartrip Acquisition by Flipkart Met With Fond Farewells on Indian Twitter
  10. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker, Design and Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com