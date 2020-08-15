YouTube is the go-to video platform for watching movie trailers, launch events, music videos, gaming streams and so much more. But at times when you don't have access to the internet, you can always rely on watching YouTube offline, i.e. by saving them locally on your device.
Back in January, we have already told you about ways to download YouTube videos for offline viewing, and so in this article, we are going to take it a notch up. This time around we have found a few ways that let you know how to download YouTube videos in bulk. Keep reading this guide as well as show you how to download YouTube playlists.
Before you proceed, make sure that you only download YouTube videos with creators' permission. You should always respect the work of the creator before downloading videos and should use the files responsibly.
If you are looking for an app for your computer that can download YouTube videos in bulk, then don't look any further than 4K Video Downloader. Although this one is a paid app, its free version is ad-supported and offers a lot more than just downloading YouTube playlists. Follow these steps to download YouTube videos in bulk on Windows or Mac.
4K Video Downloader supports multiple file formats and you can also use this app to download videos from other popular video-sharing platforms such as dailymotion, Vimeo, Facebook, etc.
If you can't install an app on your computer, you can still download YouTube videos in bulk via YouTubePlaylist.cc. Follow these steps to download YouTube videos in bulk on your Windows or Mac.
Besides downloading the videos in bulk, there's also an option to cut and download a certain duration of individual videos. YouTubePlaylist.cc supports downloading videos in various file formats and apart from YouTube, you can also download videos for offline viewing from other video sharing platforms such as Vimeo, dailymotion etc.
If you are an Android user, follow these steps to download YouTube playlists using the Videoder app.
Sadly, there isn't an app like Android that lets you download YouTube videos in bulk on an iPhone's local storage. If you are an iPhone user and you still want to download YouTube playlists in bulk, you can follow these steps.
These are some of the easy ways that let you download YouTube playlists for offline viewing on your phones or computers.
