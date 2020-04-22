Technology News
How to Download TikTok Videos

Downloading TikTok videos is fairly easy, however, if you want them without watermark then you will have to make some effort.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 22 April 2020 19:41 IST
How to Download TikTok Videos

TikTok allows you to post short videos with music, effects and more

Highlights
  • You can download TikTok videos for free
  • TikTok allows you to save videos easily
  • There are ways to download TikTok videos without watermark

TikTok is the latest viral social media platform where literally anyone has a shot at their 60 seconds of fame. TikTok, which is one of the most downloaded apps on iOS and Android, lets people make videos and post them on the app. The app has some advanced editing tools in a rather simple interface, so it's possible to make everything from simple movie dialogue lip sync videos to clips that make you go wow. One of the questions a lot of people ask is how to download TikTok videos without watermark. Now TikTok allows you to download videos but these have a large watermark that keeps moving around, which can be annoying.

There are many reasons for wanting to download TikTok videos. These videos are sometimes funny, sometimes cringe-worthy, but watching these videos is definitely addictive. Many times we've seen lots of interesting videos one after another on TikTok but it took a long time to find them again because TikTok's search feature is not the best. Quite a few times people just don't have a stable Internet connection, so it makes sense to download TikTok videos and save them on your phone.

Before we tell how you can download TikTok videos, note that in order to download any TikTok video, the respective account should be public and they should have also enabled the setting that allows others to download their videos.

How to download TikTok videos

This method lets you download TikTok videos on iPhone and Android. To do that, follow these steps:

  1. Open TikTok on your phone and select the video you wish to download.
  2. Hit the share icon and select Save video.
  3. This will automatically save the video on your phone's local storage.

Downloading videos this way will leave a huge watermark on them.

How to download TikTok videos without watermark

The TikTok watermark is a huge annoyance sometimes because it hides parts of the frame. When you just want to watch these videos on your phone, that watermark gets annoying really fast. There are ways to download TikTok videos without watermark, but remember that if you are using these methods, please credit the original creators of the video in case you are sharing these videos anywhere. There are multiple websites that let you download TikTok videos without watermark. We've listed the most reliable of these in the steps below, but do note that all of these sites are a bit buggy so if you're unable to download from any one of these sites, you can either try an alternative listed below or just try again later. To download TikTok video without watermark, we'll also suggest that you don't use third-party apps because of the risk these apps pose to your smartphone's security and to your privacy. With that said, follow these steps to download TikTok videos without watermark.

  1. Open TikTok on your phone or computer and select the video you wish to download.
  2. On your phone, hit the share button and tap Copy Link. Similarly, if you're using a computer, open the video you wish to download and copy the link from the address bar.
  3. Visit www.musicallydown.com and paste the video link in the search box > keep the Enable “Video with Watermark” setting unchecked > hit download.
  4. On the next screen, select Download mp4 now followed by selecting Download Video Now on the next screen.
  5. Alternatively, you can also visit in.downloadtiktokvideos.com on your phone or computer to download a TikTok video. Simply paste the link in the search box and hit the green download button to go ahead.
  6. On the next screen, select Download mp4 > wait for 15 seconds > select Download File. This will locally save the TikTok video on your phone or computer's local storage.
  7. In case the first two websites don't work, you can also visit www.ttdownloader.com and paste the TikTok video link in the search box and hit the Get video button.
  8. From the options below, choose the one that says, No watermark. Now, select Download video. That's it, your video will be downloaded locally on your device.

These are ways in which you can download TikTok videos with or without watermark on your phones or computers. We'd urge you to be responsible and only download any video from TikTok for personal use and if you're sharing these videos anywhere, be sure to credit the original creator.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: TikTok, Social, Apps, How to, videos, Android, iOS
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
