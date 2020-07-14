Technology News
loading

Disable Instagram Reels: How to Get Rid of Reels from Instagram 

Bet you didn’t think of this way to remove Instagram Reels.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 14 July 2020 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disable Instagram Reels: How to Get Rid of Reels from Instagram 

Instagram recently launched Reels in India

Highlights
  • Instagram Reels lets you TikTok-style short videos
  • If you don’t like Reels, there’s a way to avoid it completely
  • You can also remove Reels videos from your profile

Ever since TikTok's ban in India, a bunch of apps jumped in to replace the viral video app. Instagram is the most prominent of these since it's launched Instagram Reels within an app that people already use. However, if you weren't a fan of TikTok, we doubt that you'd like Reels either. In this article, we suggest a way through which you can avoid Instagram's new feature, Reels. Besides, we also tell you how to remove an uploaded Reels video.

Instagram Reels: How to disable

There's a way to disable Instagram Reels.

To avoid Instagram Reels, follow these steps.

  1. Log in to your Instagram account through any browser. You can do this on any mobile browser or any desktop browser app such as Safari, Google Chrome, or Firefox.
  2. When you visit Instagram on a browser, you'll notice that Reels videos won't appear in the Explore tab.
  3. Even if you visit any Instagram profile, you'll see that the Reels tab is not present. If you don't mind using Instagram via your phone's or computer's browser, then this is the only way to avoid Reels as of now.

Instagram Reels: How to delete

Just in case, if you're not that against using Instagram Reels and you actually like the new feature, you can go ahead and post as many of them on your IG account. We have already covered how to create and use Instagram Reels to read.

Follow these steps to learn how to remove Instagram Reels.

  1. Open Instagram and go to your profile.
  2. Go to the Reels tab and select the video that you'd want to delete.
  3. Open the video > tap the three-dots icon > tap Delete.

By following this simple method, you can remove Instagram Reels from your profile.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Android, iOS, TikTok
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI

Related Stories

Disable Instagram Reels: How to Get Rid of Reels from Instagram 
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  6. Don't Download TikTok From a WhatsApp Link — It Could Be Fake!
  7. Xiaomi Rolls Out Wrong Update for Mi A3 That Disables Second SIM Card
  8. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  9. Xiaomi Launches Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  2. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  3. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  4. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  5. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  6. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  7. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  9. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  10. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com