Ever since TikTok's ban in India, a bunch of apps jumped in to replace the viral video app. Instagram is the most prominent of these since it's launched Instagram Reels within an app that people already use. However, if you weren't a fan of TikTok, we doubt that you'd like Reels either. In this article, we suggest a way through which you can avoid Instagram's new feature, Reels. Besides, we also tell you how to remove an uploaded Reels video.

Instagram Reels: How to disable

There's a way to disable Instagram Reels.

To avoid Instagram Reels, follow these steps.

Log in to your Instagram account through any browser. You can do this on any mobile browser or any desktop browser app such as Safari, Google Chrome, or Firefox. When you visit Instagram on a browser, you'll notice that Reels videos won't appear in the Explore tab. Even if you visit any Instagram profile, you'll see that the Reels tab is not present. If you don't mind using Instagram via your phone's or computer's browser, then this is the only way to avoid Reels as of now.

Instagram Reels: How to delete

Just in case, if you're not that against using Instagram Reels and you actually like the new feature, you can go ahead and post as many of them on your IG account. We have already covered how to create and use Instagram Reels to read.

Follow these steps to learn how to remove Instagram Reels.

Open Instagram and go to your profile. Go to the Reels tab and select the video that you'd want to delete. Open the video > tap the three-dots icon > tap Delete.

By following this simple method, you can remove Instagram Reels from your profile.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.