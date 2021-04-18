DigiLocker is a cloud storage service for your government-issued documents created by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). It uses your Aadhaar Card as identification and allows you to digitise your documents and make them available to you at all times, provided you have an Internet connection. These digitised documents are considered to be at par with original physical ones and are accepted by railways, traffic police, and most recently, for passport services. So, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can upload documents to DigiLocker.

DigiLocker can have issued documents and uploaded documents. Issued documents are e-documents that have been issued by government agencies to an individual directly from the original source. These documents are stored as URLs in the issued documents section. The uploaded documents, as the name suggests, are the ones that an individual uploads to a DigiLocker account. These can include .pdf, .jpeg, and .png files that are below 10MB in size.

How To Upload Documents To DigiLocker via website Sign Up in the top right corner. Head to the DigiLocker website and click onin the top right corner. You will be asked to enter your full name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar number. You will also be required to set a six-digit PIN that will act as your password. Click on Submit when done. An OTP will be sent to your registered number. Enter the OTP and click on Submit. You will now be asked to enter a username. Click on Submit when done and your account should be created. You will be redirected to your DigiLocker homepage. Click on Uploaded Documents option on the left side of the page. Click on Upload. Select the file you want to upload from your computer and click on Open. You can select multiple files as well. These files will now be available in the Uploaded Documents section.

You can also select a document type for the uploaded files. In front of the files, there will be a Select Doc Type option. Click on it and it will show a list of present document types that you can use such as electricity bill, dependency certificate, integrated certificate, identification certificate, and more.

How to upload documents to DigiLocker via app

Sign in to the DigiLocker app. On the dashboard, tap on the burger menu on the top left. Select Upload Documents. Tap on the upload button on the top next to the menu button. You will be asked to give the app access to your files. Next, select Files or Content from other apps, depending on what you want to upload. Selecting 'Files' will take you to your phone's storage (within the app) from where you can navigate to where the file is, select it, and tap on Upload. Content from other apps will open the default file browser of your phone.

