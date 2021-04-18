How to Upload Documents to DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a cloud storage service for your government-issued documents created by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). It uses your Aadhaar Card as identification and allows you to digitise your documents and make them available to you at all times, provided you have an Internet connection. These digitised documents are considered to be at par with original physical ones and are accepted by railways, traffic police, and most recently, for passport services. So, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can upload documents to DigiLocker.
DigiLocker can have issued documents and uploaded documents. Issued documents are e-documents that have been issued by government agencies to an individual directly from the original source. These documents are stored as URLs in the issued documents section. The uploaded documents, as the name suggests, are the ones that an individual uploads to a DigiLocker account. These can include .pdf, .jpeg, and .png files that are below 10MB in size.
You can also select a document type for the uploaded files. In front of the files, there will be a Select Doc Type option. Click on it and it will show a list of present document types that you can use such as electricity bill, dependency certificate, integrated certificate, identification certificate, and more.
