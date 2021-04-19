Technology News
Delhi Lockdown: How to Apply for an E-Pass to Travel During the Restriction

The Delhi lockdown will come into effect from 10pm today, April 19 and will continue till 5am on April 26.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 April 2021 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP

Delhi lockdown will begin from 10pm tonight as COVID-19 cases are at its highest ever

Highlights
  • Delhi lockdown will restrict normal movement
  • Select service personnel can apply for an e-pass online
  • Delhi government has exempted a few people during the lockdown

Delhi lockdown has been announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as daily COVID-19 cases continue to grow rapidly. Although the government is restricting normal movement and only allowing essential services, select individuals can apply for an e-pass to travel during the state lockdown. The Delhi government website has provided the provision to apply for an e-pass online to people involved in sectors including banking, food delivery, pharmaceuticals, and private security, among others. The aim of limiting e-passes to a handful of sectors is to reduce movement and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the capital.

The lockdown in Delhi will come into force from 10pm today, April 19 and will continue till 5am on April 26, according to the Delhi government order that was conveyed to the public through a virtual press conference on Monday.

How to apply for e-pass during Delhi lockdown

Before going through the steps on how you can apply for an e-pass during the lockdown in Delhi, it is important to note that e-passes are only available to people related to essential services and will not be given to individuals who just want to move out of their homes for entertainment or social meetings. You also don't need to re-apply if you already have a night/ weekend curfew e-pass. Moreover, an e-pass isn't required in case of movement on foot to avail essential services.

  3. Fill in your details such phone number, name, and address.
  4. Select the type of service you do and then select the dates and the time during which you need to step out for that service.
  5. Now upload your government-issued ID/ Aadhaar card soft copy.
  6. You will also have to upload a letter from your employer or the owner of your firm or outlet.
  7. Click on the checkbox asking for your acknowledgement.
  8. Now, hit the Submit button.

You'll receive your e-pass number once the details are submitted.

Some people had initially reported problems with the Delhi government site while applying for e-passes, though it has started working now. A few users also said that their e-pass requests were being rejected without valid reasons, which could be because of a glitch on the website.

 

The government has exempted certain sections of people, including pregnant women and patients, medical personnel, persons coming from or going to airports, students appearing in examination, examination staff deployed for exam duties, judicial staff, electronic and print media, and government officials. These people are, however, required to carry their proof or valid identification card when travelling. The lockdown also has an exception for inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential goods.

