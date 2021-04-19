Delhi lockdown has been announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as daily COVID-19 cases continue to grow rapidly. Although the government is restricting normal movement and only allowing essential services, select individuals can apply for an e-pass to travel during the state lockdown. The Delhi government website has provided the provision to apply for an e-pass online to people involved in sectors including banking, food delivery, pharmaceuticals, and private security, among others. The aim of limiting e-passes to a handful of sectors is to reduce movement and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the capital.

The lockdown in Delhi will come into force from 10pm today, April 19 and will continue till 5am on April 26, according to the Delhi government order that was conveyed to the public through a virtual press conference on Monday.

You'll receive your e-pass number once the details are submitted.

Some people had initially reported problems with the Delhi government site while applying for e-passes, though it has started working now. A few users also said that their e-pass requests were being rejected without valid reasons, which could be because of a glitch on the website.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal ji - No Online Passes are getting issued, every day essential services passes are getting rejected. Just called @DCPSEastDelhi Office, they say - they have no clue about tonight's curfew and what to do — Gagandeep Sapra (@TheBigGeek) April 19, 2021

The government has exempted certain sections of people, including pregnant women and patients, medical personnel, persons coming from or going to airports, students appearing in examination, examination staff deployed for exam duties, judicial staff, electronic and print media, and government officials. These people are, however, required to carry their proof or valid identification card when travelling. The lockdown also has an exception for inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential goods.

