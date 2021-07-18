Technology News
How to Deactivate UPI Payments From Your Linked Bank Accounts If You Lose Your Mobile Phone

You should not share your UPI PIN or any sensitive details with anyone during the process.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 July 2021 10:00 IST
How to Deactivate UPI Payments From Your Linked Bank Accounts If You Lose Your Mobile Phone

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anna Pou

Users should first get their mobile number blocked if they lose their phone

Highlights
  • Deactivating UPI payments is important in case you lose your phone
  • You should also get your phone number blocked from your bank
  • NPCI doesn't provide a native way to deactivate UPI payments

Deactivating UPI payments becomes one of the important tasks if you've lost your mobile phone. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a prominent payment system in India, with UPI transactions crossing over 2,800 million in June. Starting from bill payments to transferring money from one bank account to another, UPI can be used for most tasks that require real-time transfer of funds. All major commercial banks in the country support UPI as a part of the collective goal to transform India into a digital economy.

But with the growth of UPI as a system for enabling digital payments, it has also become important for users to understand what they should do to save their hard-earned money.

In this article, we are detailing the steps you should take to deactivate UPI payments from your linked bank accounts in case you lose your mobile phone.

How to deactivate UPI payments in case you lose your mobile phone

Before beginning with the steps on how you can deactivate UPI transactions in case you lose your mobile phone, it is important to note that you should not share your UPI PIN or any other sensitive details with anyone during the process.

  1. Block your phone number by calling the customer care service of your network carrier. This will restrict thieves from initiating transactions using your SIM card or lost mobile phone. You may be asked to provide your personal details such as your full name, billing address, and the last recharge or bill amount paid for verification before proceeding with your request.
  2. Call your bank helpline to get your phone number blocked from your account and ask to disable UPI service.
  3. File a first information report (FIR) about losing your mobile phone. This can be easily done online for residents of most states in India.

An FAQ page on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) site talks about blocking a mobile number in case a user has lost their mobile phone. However, there isn't any workaround available on the site to let users get their UPI access blocked.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

