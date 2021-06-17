Technology News
How to Rectify Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate on COWIN Website

You can edit your name, photo ID number, gender and year of birth.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 17 June 2021 12:41 IST
How to Rectify Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate on COWIN Website
Highlights
  • Centre has released a new ‘Raise an issue’ feature on COWIN website
  • You can edit your vaccine certificate only once
  • These changes can not be reversed

After receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in India, the government issues a vaccine certificate that serves as an official document that you have been vaccinated. When you get the first shot, you receive a provisional vaccine certificate, and once you receive the second dose, you are provided with a final vaccine certificate. These certificates have a unique 13-digit beneficiary reference ID through which you can access all your vaccine details such as the date of dose, name of the vaccine, name of the health official who vaccinated you and the vaccination place. But, in case your vaccine certificate is showing errors in your name, birth year, gender or photo ID number, then you can now edit the certificate and download a new one.

Earlier there was no way to rectify the mistakes in the certificate, but now the centre has released a much-needed feature on the COWIN website that lets you edit your vaccine certificate. However, you are allowed to edit only once, and when you have made the changes, your old certificate will be deleted and you will be issued a revised final vaccine certificate. So, make sure you enter the right details this time because you won't be able to correct these errors again.

Now let's see how you can edit your vaccine certificate on the COWIN website.

How to make changes to vaccine certificate

1. Open COWIN.gov.in and tap Register/sign in yourself at the top.

2. Now, enter the mobile number that you used to register for vaccination and tap Get OTP.

3. Enter the OTP you have received and tap Verify and proceed. Then, tap Raise an issue option at the top > select the member > choose Correction in certificate.

4. Under self-correction, choose the details you want to edit on your vaccine certificate. But, it should be noted that you can edit only two things out of your name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar card number/PAN card/passport number.

5. Enter the correct information > tap Continue > tap Submit.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vaccine certificate, edit vaccine certificate, provisional vaccine certificate, download vaccine certificate, cowin
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
