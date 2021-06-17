After receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in India, the government issues a vaccine certificate that serves as an official document that you have been vaccinated. When you get the first shot, you receive a provisional vaccine certificate, and once you receive the second dose, you are provided with a final vaccine certificate. These certificates have a unique 13-digit beneficiary reference ID through which you can access all your vaccine details such as the date of dose, name of the vaccine, name of the health official who vaccinated you and the vaccination place. But, in case your vaccine certificate is showing errors in your name, birth year, gender or photo ID number, then you can now edit the certificate and download a new one.

Earlier there was no way to rectify the mistakes in the certificate, but now the centre has released a much-needed feature on the COWIN website that lets you edit your vaccine certificate. However, you are allowed to edit only once, and when you have made the changes, your old certificate will be deleted and you will be issued a revised final vaccine certificate. So, make sure you enter the right details this time because you won't be able to correct these errors again.

Now let's see how you can edit your vaccine certificate on the COWIN website.

How to make changes to vaccine certificate

1. Open COWIN.gov.in and tap Register/sign in yourself at the top.

2. Now, enter the mobile number that you used to register for vaccination and tap Get OTP.

3. Enter the OTP you have received and tap Verify and proceed. Then, tap Raise an issue option at the top > select the member > choose Correction in certificate.

4. Under self-correction, choose the details you want to edit on your vaccine certificate. But, it should be noted that you can edit only two things out of your name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar card number/PAN card/passport number.

5. Enter the correct information > tap Continue > tap Submit.