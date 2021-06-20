Looking for an easy way to book COVID-19 vaccine? You can use Paytm. The Paytm app can help you book COVID-19 vaccine in a few easy steps. Paytm — generally used for mobile recharges, bill payments, or making payments offline — has emerged as one of the first third-party solutions to enable COVID-19 vaccine bookings through the CoWIN portal. It can be used to search and book slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. You can also choose whether you want to book a vaccine for a person between the 18–44 age group or above.

Paytm offers Vaccine Finder on its app for both Android and iOS devices with the option to book COVID-19 vaccine. The company has leveraged the government's recent update to CoWIN guidelines to enable the new experience.

In the article, we are providing steps you need to take to book your COVID-19 vaccine using Paytm.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine via Paytm app Below are the steps on how you can book COVID-19 vaccine through Paytm. But before getting started, it is recommended to have the latest version of Paytm app installed on your device. You also need to register on the CoWIN portal beforehand to book vaccine slots. Open Paytm app and scroll through the homescreen to find Vaccine Finder. Enter your PIN code on the Vaccine Slot Finder screen. You can also search for a nearby vaccination centre by switching to the Search by District option. Select the age group for which you're looking to book the vaccine. Choose whether you want the first dose or the second one. Tap the Book now button. Paytm will then ask you to enter your mobile number that you want to use on CoWIN. You'll now receive a one-time password (OTP) that you need to enter on the screen to proceed with your booking. Once the OTP is entered, the app will now show you the available centres and slots in your selected location. You can also switch between free and paid slots and filter slots that have Covishield — depending on their availability. Also, if no slots are available in your location, the app will show you with a Notify me when slots are available button to let you receive a notification when a new slot is available in your locality. Now, you'll see the available slots from where you can choose an appropriate one by tapping Book Now. You will now have to add a new beneficiary for vaccination by pressing Add New. The app will ask you to select beneficiary's photo ID, proof ID number, full name, year of birth, and gender. Hit Submit. The app will now let you choose between the available timings at your selected vaccination centre. Pick one from the list and then press Schedule Now.

Paytm will provide you the appointment slip once you're done with the booking process. You will be required to show that slip at the time of vaccination.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.