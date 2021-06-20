Technology News
loading

How to Book COVID-19 Vaccine via Paytm App: Follow These Steps

Paytm app offers Vaccine Finder to let you easily book your COVID-19 vaccine through CoWIN.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 June 2021 15:06 IST
How to Book COVID-19 Vaccine via Paytm App: Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: Paytm

Paytm app has enabled support for COVID-19 vaccine bookings

Highlights
  • Paytm lets you book COVID-19 vaccine natively
  • The booking takes place once you register on CoWIN
  • Paytm lets you select whether you want a centre giving Covishield

Looking for an easy way to book COVID-19 vaccine? You can use Paytm. The Paytm app can help you book COVID-19 vaccine in a few easy steps. Paytm — generally used for mobile recharges, bill payments, or making payments offline — has emerged as one of the first third-party solutions to enable COVID-19 vaccine bookings through the CoWIN portal. It can be used to search and book slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. You can also choose whether you want to book a vaccine for a person between the 18–44 age group or above.

Paytm offers Vaccine Finder on its app for both Android and iOS devices with the option to book COVID-19 vaccine. The company has leveraged the government's recent update to CoWIN guidelines to enable the new experience.

In the article, we are providing steps you need to take to book your COVID-19 vaccine using Paytm.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine via Paytm app

Below are the steps on how you can book COVID-19 vaccine through Paytm. But before getting started, it is recommended to have the latest version of Paytm app installed on your device. You also need to register on the CoWIN portal beforehand to book vaccine slots.

  1. Open Paytm app and scroll through the homescreen to find Vaccine Finder.
  2. Enter your PIN code on the Vaccine Slot Finder screen. You can also search for a nearby vaccination centre by switching to the Search by District option.
  3. Select the age group for which you're looking to book the vaccine.
  4. Choose whether you want the first dose or the second one.
  5. Tap the Book now button. Paytm will then ask you to enter your mobile number that you want to use on CoWIN.
  6. You'll now receive a one-time password (OTP) that you need to enter on the screen to proceed with your booking.
  7. Once the OTP is entered, the app will now show you the available centres and slots in your selected location. You can also switch between free and paid slots and filter slots that have Covishield — depending on their availability. Also, if no slots are available in your location, the app will show you with a Notify me when slots are available button to let you receive a notification when a new slot is available in your locality.
  8. Now, you'll see the available slots from where you can choose an appropriate one by tapping Book Now.
  9. You will now have to add a new beneficiary for vaccination by pressing Add New. The app will ask you to select beneficiary's photo ID, proof ID number, full name, year of birth, and gender. Hit Submit.
  10. The app will now let you choose between the available timings at your selected vaccination centre. Pick one from the list and then press Schedule Now.

Paytm will provide you the appointment slip once you're done with the booking process. You will be required to show that slip at the time of vaccination.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19 Vaccine Booking, COVID 19 vaccine, COVID 19, Vaccine Booking, Paytm, CoWIN
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Paytm Seeks Shareholder Approval for Rs. 12,000-Crore Sale of New Stock in What Could Be India’s Largest IPO
Facebook's Neighborhoods Feature Faces Crowded Niche Market, Profiling Concerns
How to Book COVID-19 Vaccine via Paytm App: Follow These Steps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  2. How to Play YouTube Video in Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS
  3. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Sale via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Mark Cuban Says ‘Got Hit’ as Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Zero
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  9. You Can Now Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Via Paytm, Eka Care Apps
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 5 Million Downloads in Early Access
#Latest Stories
  1. Hacker 'Tried to Poison' Water Treatment Plan That Serves San Francisco Bay Area in US: Report
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 5 Million Downloads in Early Access, Krafton Rewards Players
  3. Coinbase Co-Founder Fred Ehrsam Says 90 Percent NFTs Will Have No Value in 3-5 Years
  4. YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture-in-Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report
  5. Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Its India Launch on June 22
  6. Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA
  7. Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India
  8. Professors From Top Universities Demand Ban on Lethal Autonomous Weapons
  9. NASA Posts Image of Lagoon Nebula That Shows a Collection of Stars Forming in Our Galaxy
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com