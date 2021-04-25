Technology News
How to Check CIBIL Score Online

CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900 and a higher score is considered to be better.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 May 2021 13:07 IST
How to Check CIBIL Score Online

Photo Credit: cibil.com

CIBIL score can be checked for free once a year with TransUnion CIBIL

Highlights
  • CIBIL score can be checked online for free
  • A CIBIL score of 700 to 900 is considered good
  • It can be checked via third part website but their safety may vary

Checking your CIBIL score online is easy and can be done for free. CIBIL stands for Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited and a CIBIL score is simply a number that shows how credit worthy you are, based on your credit history. This matters when doing things like applying for a home loan. It uses the credit history date from your CIBIL Report or Credit Information Report (CIR), which includes repayment of various types of loans and credits over a period of time. It is based on how timely and efficiently you have made previous payments. Your CIBIL score has a range of 300 to 900 with higher being better. Let's explain how you can easily check this online.

A high CIBIL score allows you to easily get loan approvals. According to TransUnion CIBIL website, 79 percent of loans sanctioned are to consumers with a CIBIL score higher than 750. You can check your CIBIL score through multiple agencies and while some may offer the score for free, most charge you some kind of subscription fee. The ideal way to check your CIBIL score would be from the official website – cibil.com — where you can get a free CIBIL score report once a year. Here is a step by step guide on how you can do it for free.

Check your CIBIL score for free:

  1. Head over to cibil.com.
  2. On the homepage, make sure you are under the Personal tab and click on Help Center.
  3. Now select Free CIBIL Score and Report.
  4. Next, click on Get Your Free CIBIL Score and Report button.
  5. On the next page, you will be asked to enter your personal information like email address, create a password, name, phone number, as well as an ID number. This ID number can be your PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driver License, or Ration Card number.
  6. Once you have entered all the information, click on Accept and Continue.
  7. Next, you will be asked to choose a subscription plan but you can click on No Thanks at the bottom.
  8. The next page will ask you if you want to pair the device you are currently using which allows the website to deliver an easier login experience. You can select either of the options here and click Continue.
  9. You should now get a screen that says “You have successfully enrolled!” with a Go To Dashboard button, click on it.
  10. The next screen will ask you for your city, income type, and monthly income to provide customised load and credit offers. This is optional and you can click on the cross on this window to skip this step.
  11. The next page should show you your CIBIL score.

If you need to check the score more than once a year, then you have to pay for the service. There are other official organisations to check your CIBIL score for free, like CRIF, Experian, and others but do note that your score may vary between these organisations. As mentioned earlier, there are third party websites and apps as well that can show your CIBIL score but their safety and credibility may vary which is why we have given the steps for the official CIBIL website.

