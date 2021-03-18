How to Check and Download CBSE, ISC Class 12 Timetable

Need to check class 12 exam date sheet? Class 12 board exams were delayed this year due to the pandemic and new dates are now out for both Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students. Students and families who wish to look up the new class 12 examinations date sheets can find them online on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) and the CBSE official websites. The ISC 2021 class 12 examinations will begin on April 8 this year, whereas the CBSE class 12 examinations will begin on May 4.
The revised class 12 board exam dates for both ISC and CBSE are now listed online. Students can find and download the date sheets on their laptops.
The new class 12 board exams dates are available on CISCE as well as the CBSE official sites. A digital copy of the class 12 board exams date sheet can be downloaded and saved for later use. Students often need the timetable for making their study schedules and it's an important prepping asset for the board exams. Follow the below mentioned simple steps to check the revised timetable for the class 12 board exams and download it on to your device.
