How to Check and Download CBSE, ISC Class 12 Timetable

The class 12 board CBSE and ISC exams were delayed this year due to the pandemic.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2021 17:18 IST
New class 12 board exams timetables can be viewed on the official websites

Highlights
  • ISC 2021 class 12 examination will begin on April 8
  • CBSE class 12 examinations will begin on May 4
  • These timetables can be downloaded anytime easily

Need to check class 12 exam date sheet? Class 12 board exams were delayed this year due to the pandemic and new dates are now out for both Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students. Students and families who wish to look up the new class 12 examinations date sheets can find them online on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) and the CBSE official websites. The ISC 2021 class 12 examinations will begin on April 8 this year, whereas the CBSE class 12 examinations will begin on May 4.

The revised class 12 board exam dates for both ISC and CBSE are now listed online. Students can find and download the date sheets on their laptops.

The new class 12 board exams dates are available on CISCE as well as the CBSE official sites. A digital copy of the class 12 board exams date sheet can be downloaded and saved for later use. Students often need the timetable for making their study schedules and it's an important prepping asset for the board exams. Follow the below mentioned simple steps to check the revised timetable for the class 12 board exams and download it on to your device.

  1. Head to the official CISCE or CBSE website to download the revised timetable.
  2. On the CISCE website, you'll find a document titled ‘REVISED Timetable of ISC Year 2021 Examinations' in the notice board section below.
  3. On the CBSE website, you'll find a document called ‘Revised Date Sheet for Board Examination 2021| Class X | Class XII- 05/03/2021' under the Latest @CBSE section.
  4. Clicking on these links will open a new file in the next tab with the time table and other details. The document has all of the instructions for the candidate to follow and the timetable is listed at the end. It mentions the subject, the time the exam will start, and its total duration.
  5. On the top right corner of the document, you'll see a download button (a downward arrow button). Click on that and the time table should get downloaded on your device.
  6. Head to the Downloads folder on your laptop and move the document to where you want it.
CBSE, ISC, Class 12 Timetable
Tasneem Akolawala
