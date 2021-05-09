Caller Tune: How to Set Caller Tune on Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea is a popular telecom operator in India, competing with giants like Jio and Airtel. The telco offers prepaid and postpaid services to its subscribers in India, along with other add-on services like caller tunes, value added services, and more. Vodafone Idea subscribers can easily attach caller tunes to their phone numbers instead of the boring dial tone that is set at default. Caller tunes allow your callers to hear a chosen song whenever they call you instead of them just hearing the standard ringing tone. This is different from a ringtone that you hear from your phone when someone calls you.

How to set caller tune in Vodafone Idea network Apart from having a Caller Tune online store and a separate section inside the Vi app, Vodafone Idea has also released a separate Vi Callertunes app to make it easier to search, browse, and set your favourite song for all your callers. The app can be downloaded from Google Play store or App Store for free. Vi Callertunes offers songs across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi. To set a caller tune of your choice, follow the below-mentioned steps.

How to Check Your Vi Balance, Plan, and Validity Download the app/go to the online store/ Vi app caller tunes section. Punch in your mobile number and enter the OTP. A list of caller tunes will show up, segregated by genres, latest releases, and tunes of the day. Click on the play button on each caller tune to hear the playback. Once you make a choice, click on ‘Set' to see the prices attached to the caller tune. Vi offers 30 days, 90 days, and yearly plans as well. Vi also offers profile tunes for free to tell your callers that you are busy in a meeting, travelling on business, or on vacation. Select from the catalogue and choose the pricing option that suits you. Most of the caller tunes are priced starting Rs. 49 per month. This money is deducted from your balance if you are a prepaid user or is added to your bill if you are a postpaid subscriber.

