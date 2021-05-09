Caller Tune: How to Set Caller Tune on Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea is a popular telecom operator in India, competing with giants like Jio and Airtel. The telco offers prepaid and postpaid services to its subscribers in India, along with other add-on services like caller tunes, value added services, and more. Vodafone Idea subscribers can easily attach caller tunes to their phone numbers instead of the boring dial tone that is set at default. Caller tunes allow your callers to hear a chosen song whenever they call you instead of them just hearing the standard ringing tone. This is different from a ringtone that you hear from your phone when someone calls you.
Apart from having a Caller Tune online store and a separate section inside the Vi app, Vodafone Idea has also released a separate Vi Callertunes app to make it easier to search, browse, and set your favourite song for all your callers. The app can be downloaded from Google Play store or App Store for free. Vi Callertunes offers songs across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi. To set a caller tune of your choice, follow the below-mentioned steps.
Click here to check out recharge plans for your operator.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement