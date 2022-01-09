Looking for information on how to block unknown numbers on an Android phone? Google by default provides the option to block unknown numbers on Android. However, since the Android world is of a heterogeneous nature, there's no one way of blocking unknown numbers on phones from different manufacturers. Different skins and interfaces have distinct ways through which you can block unknown numbers on your phone. Having said that, this guide will help you get rid of unwanted callers to some extent.

In this article, we detail the steps you can take to block an unknown number on your Android phone. We are beginning with the steps you can take if you have a Google Pixel phone or a handset with the Google Phone app installed. It comes pre-installed on phones including the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and various Nokia smartphones. You can also download the Google Phone app on your Android device from Google Play.

You have also been provided with ways to block unknown numbers on a Samsung phone and a Xiaomi model later in this article.

How to block unknown numbers on an Android phone with Google Phone app Here are the steps that you can take to block unknown numbers on an Android phone that has the Google Phone app installed. Scroll down to the next section to look at the steps you can take if you have a Samsung phone. Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot button from the top-right side of the dialler search bar. Now, tap Settings and then Blocked numbers. Turn on the Unknown option.

It is important to note that the term “unknown” on Android is not meant for the numbers that are not saved in your contacts. This is in contrast with that of the iPhone, and is meant specifically for calls that surface on you caller ID as ‘private' or ‘unknown'.

How to block unknown numbers on Android phone from Samsung

Below are the steps you can take to block unknown numbers on a Samsung Android phone.

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu and then select Settings. Now, tap Block numbers. Hit Block unknown/ hidden numbers to block private and unknown numbers on your phone.

How to block unknown numbers on Android phone from Xiaomi

Follow the steps available below to block unknown numbers on an Android phone from Xiaomi. We considered a phone based on MIUI 12.5 to detail the steps. However, there might be some changes if you have a different MIUI version on your device.

Open Phone. Tap the three-dot button from the search bar. Select Settings from the menu. Now, tap Unknown to block all calls from unidentified callers.

In addition to the default ways, there are different third-party apps including Truecaller that help you block unknown numbers on your Android phone.