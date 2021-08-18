Battlegrounds Mobile India has just released on iOS after being available to Android users for two months now. The game is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile that was banned in India back in September last year but was highly popular on both Android and iOS platforms. After two months of waiting, iPhone and iPad users can now finally play Battlegrounds Mobile India with their friends on either platform. The game has been developed by Krafton and was officially released on Android on July 2.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about 1.9GB on iOS and is available through the App Store. Unlike Android users, iOS users do not need to first pre-register for the game. However, they need to make sure their OS versions match the game's requirements. iOS and iPadOS players need to be on iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later to be able to install the game. It is rated for ages 17 and up.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS Head to the App Store's Battlegrounds Mobile India page Tap on the Get button. Now, tap on the Install button. If you are not already signed in, enter your Apple ID and password when requested. Once done, wait for the game to download and install. After installation, you should see an Open button. Click on it to start playing.

Krafton shared that iOS players will also get welcome rewards including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG in-game currency. They will be rewarded with the Galaxy Messenger Set, that was part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event as a permanent addition to their inventory.