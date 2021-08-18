Technology News
BGMI iOS Release: How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India has just been released on iOS but has crossed the 50 million downloads milestone on Android.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 17:45 IST
BGMI iOS Release: How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for free on iOS and Android

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game
  • The game was first made available on Android in mid-June
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is around 1.9GB on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India has just released on iOS after being available to Android users for two months now. The game is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile that was banned in India back in September last year but was highly popular on both Android and iOS platforms. After two months of waiting, iPhone and iPad users can now finally play Battlegrounds Mobile India with their friends on either platform. The game has been developed by Krafton and was officially released on Android on July 2.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about 1.9GB on iOS and is available through the App Store. Unlike Android users, iOS users do not need to first pre-register for the game. However, they need to make sure their OS versions match the game's requirements. iOS and iPadOS players need to be on iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later to be able to install the game. It is rated for ages 17 and up.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS

  1. Head to the App Store's Battlegrounds Mobile India page.
  2. Tap on the Get button.
  3. Now, tap on the Install button.
  4. If you are not already signed in, enter your Apple ID and password when requested.
  5. Once done, wait for the game to download and install.
  6. After installation, you should see an Open button. Click on it to start playing.

Krafton shared that iOS players will also get welcome rewards including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG in-game currency. They will be rewarded with the Galaxy Messenger Set, that was part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event as a permanent addition to their inventory.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
