How to Apply for a Passport Online in India

Make sure to check the list of documents required before applying for your passport online in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 April 2021 15:25 IST
How to Apply for a Passport Online in India

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ theindiannomad

Passport Seva portal lets you apply for your passport online in India

Highlights
  • You need to register your profile on the Passport Seva portal
  • Once registered, you need to pay an online application fee
  • You are required to visit a passport office after applying online

Applying for a passport online in India requires one to register on the Passport Seva portal and follow a few simple steps. The online experience is seamless, though you will need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or a Regional Passport Office physically to complete the process after taking an appointment online. The Ministry of External Affairs has provided a dedicated online service called Passport Seva that lets citizens apply for a passport online. It reduces the time you will need to spend at the passport office and makes the whole process a lot more convenient.

This article shows you how to apply for a passport online in India with a step-by-step guide.

How to apply for a passport online in India

Before getting started with the process of applying for a passport online in India, it is worth noting that you will need to keep your original documents ready to carry along while visiting a Passport Seva Kendra or a Regional Passport Office for your appointment. The list of required documents for applying for a passport has been made available online. After you apply for a passport online, you will get 90 days to visit a Passport Seva Kendra failing which you will have to resubmit your online application. Here are the steps to apply for a passport online.

  1. Visit the Passport Seva portal and click on the Register Now link.
  2. Enter your details accurately and select the passport office you would like to visit.
  3. Once the details are entered, type the Captcha characters and then click on the Register button.
  4. Now, login to the Passport Seva portal with your registered login ID.
  5. Click the Apply for Fresh Passport/ Re-issue of Passport link. It is important to note that while applying under the Fresh Issuance category, you must have never held an Indian passport in the past. Otherwise, you should apply under the Reissue category.
  6. Fill in the required details in the form that appear on the screen and click Submit.
  7. Now click on the Pay and Schedule Appointment link on the View Saved/ Submitted Applications screen. This will let you schedule your appointment. You also need to pay a fee online for your appointment.
  8. Click on the Print Application Receipt link to print your application receipt.
  9. You will receive an SMS message with the details of your appointment.
  10. Now, you just need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office where the appointment has been booked. Make sure to carry your original documents along with the application receipt. It's not mandatory to carry the physical application receipt if you can show the SMS message you received on your phone after taking the appointment online.

Please note that the government has also made it mandatory for applicants visiting a passport office to follow COVID-19 protocols. Applicants are advised to wear a mask, carry a sanitiser, download and install Aarogya Setu app, and follow social distancing norms during their visit.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 8 5G Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Teased in a Video
Loud Debates, Fun Banter: Clubhouse — an Outlet for the Middle East
How to Apply for a Passport Online in India
