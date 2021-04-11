Photo Credit: Pixabay/ theindiannomad
Applying for a passport online in India requires one to register on the Passport Seva portal and follow a few simple steps. The online experience is seamless, though you will need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or a Regional Passport Office physically to complete the process after taking an appointment online. The Ministry of External Affairs has provided a dedicated online service called Passport Seva that lets citizens apply for a passport online. It reduces the time you will need to spend at the passport office and makes the whole process a lot more convenient.
This article shows you how to apply for a passport online in India with a step-by-step guide.
Before getting started with the process of applying for a passport online in India, it is worth noting that you will need to keep your original documents ready to carry along while visiting a Passport Seva Kendra or a Regional Passport Office for your appointment. The list of required documents for applying for a passport has been made available online. After you apply for a passport online, you will get 90 days to visit a Passport Seva Kendra failing which you will have to resubmit your online application. Here are the steps to apply for a passport online.
Please note that the government has also made it mandatory for applicants visiting a passport office to follow COVID-19 protocols. Applicants are advised to wear a mask, carry a sanitiser, download and install Aarogya Setu app, and follow social distancing norms during their visit.
