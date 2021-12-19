Technology News
loading

How to Enable App Privacy Report on Your iPhone to Check Apps Tracking You

The feature can be manually enabled by users who have installed the iOS 15.2 update.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2021 10:30 IST
How to Enable App Privacy Report on Your iPhone to Check Apps Tracking You

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Arnel Hasanovic

The App Privacy Report helps reveal the frequency of personal data collection by various apps

Highlights
  • App Privacy Report tells you when apps access your personal data
  • The feature was enabled with the December 13 iOS 15.2 update
  • App Tracking Report also tells you all the domains accessed by apps

App Privacy Report was one of the most powerful privacy features revealed by Apple when it announced the iOS 15 update in June during the company's WWDC 2021 event. The feature allows users to keep an eye on apps accessing their data on their iPhone, such as their camera, microphone, contacts or their location. When Apple released iOS 15 in September, it did not include a way for users to check the privacy report — this was finally included in the iOS 15.2 update that landed on December 13. Users can now easily monitor which apps are constantly accessing their information and deny permissions to those apps, while also keeping track of which URLs apps are connecting to all day.

If you have an iPhone 6s or newer smartphone and have updated to iOS 15.2, you will now be able to quickly check and stop apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Tinder, that could be polling your location or accessing your camera roll. It is worth noting that the feature is disabled by default, so users will have to manually switch it on before it can provide any information.

Here's how you can quickly enable and use your App Privacy Report on iOS 15.2:

  1. Tap on the Settings icon and go to Privacy.
  2. Scroll down and tap App Privacy Report
  3. To enable the feature, tap on Turn On App Privacy Report.
  4. Check back after a few minutes to see the list of apps included in the report.

The App Privacy Report feature on iOS 15 gives users an easy way to check permission usage, network activity, website network activity, and also the most frequently contacted domains on the smartphone. After turning this information on, here's how you can understand the information:

  1. Tap on the Settings icon and go to Privacy.
  2. Scroll down and tap App Privacy Report.
  3. Now tap on any app under Data and Sensor Access and check the timeline of various permissions accessed.
  4. Under App Network Activity tap an app to see how many (and which) domains an app accessed.
  5. Tap on some of the domains under Most Contacted Domains to see which apps accessed that domain.

app privacy report apple app privacy report

Here's what the App Privacy Report setting page looks like on iOS 15.2
Photo Credit: Apple

According to Apple, the App Network Activity and Most Contacted Domains sections are designed to tell you if multiple apps are accessing a particular domain. This could be a sign that the domain or website is building a profile on you by combining your activity across those apps.

The App Privacy Report feature will collect and display data from the last seven days of your usage, but you can reset the information at any time. Here are the steps to reset or disable App Privacy Report on iOS 15.2:

  1. Tap on the Settings icon and go to Privacy.
  2. Scroll down and tap App Privacy Report.
  3. Now tap on Turn Off App Privacy Report at the bottom.
  4. If you wanted to disable the feature, exit the Settings app. To reset the usage data and start fresh, simply enable the App Privacy Report feature using the steps mentioned at the beginning of the article.
We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: App Privacy Report, App Privacy Report iOS 15, App Privacy Report iPhone, Apple, iPhone, iOS 15, How To
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Telangana Joins CoinSwitch Kuber, Lumos Labs to Launch ‘India Blockchain Accelerator’ Program for Startups
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch
How to Enable App Privacy Report on Your iPhone to Check Apps Tracking You
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  5. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  6. Sony India Year-End Sale Kicks Off, Bravia TVs, Audio Products Discounted
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. Watch the Trailer for Hawkeye Episode 6, Out Wednesday
  9. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  2. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  3. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  5. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  6. Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Abandons Plan to Release NFT After Fan Outcry
  7. iPhone Supplier Foxconn’s India Plant Workers Said to Be Hospitalised After Food Poisoning
  8. Researchers Use Carbon-Air Battery in Breakthrough for Next-Generation Storage Systems
  9. Drones Used in Maharashtra for Transportation of COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Village in New Trial
  10. Google, Meta's Request to Use Undersea Data Cable to Asia Get US Government Backing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com