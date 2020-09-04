While Amazon has built a successful business around its online marketplace, have you ever thought how this company became so successful? A part of the answer is collecting user data. We were quite surprised to find out that many elements from our Amazon profile data are visible to the public.
Your Amazon profile consists of your bio, social links, shopping lists etc. and this is why you should make it private. It is always recommended to protect and anonymise as much information as it is possible. In this article, we are going to tell you how to make Amazon profile private and how to delete your Alexa voice commands from Amazon servers.
Follow the steps below to know how you can control what's visible to others on your Amazon profile.
There are two lists on Amazon — shopping list and wish list. You need to make sure that these lists are private because if they are public, anyone can search for your name and take a look at your things you want to buy. Follow these steps.
Your browsing history includes all the things you have recently searched for on Amazon. You need to turn this off because this is the information that helps Amazon to target ads. Follow these steps.
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant relies on listening to your voice and recording each one of your voice commands. Whether you are using Alexa on an Echo device or a smartphone, if privacy is a concern, make sure you follow these steps to make sure that Alexa is not recording your user data.
These were some of the important steps that you need to follow to stop Amazon from collecting your user data.
