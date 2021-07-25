Amazon Prime subscription can be availed for free. Amazon offers a slew of benefits with its Prime membership that include access to movies and shows via Prime Video, ad-free streaming of over 70 million songs along with support for their free offline download, and ability to participate in exclusive deals and offers running on the e-commerce site. You can also participate in the Prime Day sale once you get Prime membership. Usually, you would need to pay either Rs. 329 for three months or Rs. 999 for a year to get the Amazon Prime subscription. However, there are ways through which you can effectively get the Amazon Prime subscription for free in India. Here's how you can avail it.

How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

Amazon earlier offered a trial version of its Prime subscription that was available for one month to let customers try the service out before paying for its membership. That trial was pulled once Amazon Prime gained some popularity in India. However, operators including Airtel, Jio, and Vi have specific plans to offer free Amazon Prime subscription to their customers.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Airtel users

Airtel is offering free Amazon Prime subscription to its prepaid customers with the Rs. 131 and Rs. 349 recharge packs. The membership is, however, free for one month. But if you want something better, you can get a free annual Amazon Prime subscription with Airtel's Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans. The Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans also come with an add-on connection option to let you add up to two of your family members to your plan for free. Furthermore, Airtel has Disney+ Hotstar VIP bundle available for all three postpaid plans.

If you have an Airtel broadband connection, you can also avail free Amazon Prime subscription with the Rs. 999 plan that offers up to 200Mbps of Internet access.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Jio users

Similar to Airtel, Reliance Jio is offering the free Amazon Prime subscription on an annual basis for customers using its Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 postpaid plans. Jio also offers Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix subscriptions with all these five postpaid plans to offer an even better deal over Airtel.

In addition to its postpaid users, Jio has the Amazon Prime subscription available for Jio Fiber customers. You can get it with the Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and the Rs. 8,499 Jio Fiber prepaid plans. Jio Fiber customers going for semi-annual and annual postpaid plans starting from Rs. 5,994 are also entitled to receive free Amazon Prime for a year.

Free Amazon Prime subscription for Vi users

Vi is giving the free annual Amazon Prime subscription to its postpaid customers going for the Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and the Rs. 1,099 postpaid plans. All these Vi plans also include Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and the Rs. 1,099 Vi plan additionally brings Netflix access.

Once you get the relevant plan, you need to get Amazon Prime activated on your number through the mobile app of your operator.

Prime members get a lot of benefits, including access to Prime Day — the annual sale where Amazon features various deals, discounts, and offers specifically for Prime members.

