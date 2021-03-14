How To Recharge Mobile Through Amazon App Through UPI

Amazon entered the Indian market as an online marketplace but has now branched out with a multitude of services to offer. It lets you pay utility bills, book flight tickets, buy movie tickets, buy and sell gold, and even purchase vehicle insurance. Another common service that users look for – mobile recharge – is also available via Amazon Pay inside the Amazon app. Users can easily recharge their accounts through the app in few simple steps. They can even carry out mobile recharges via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) through the app.

The e-commerce app allows users to recharge plans and services from all leading telecom operating in the country. Airtel, BSNL, Jio, MTNL, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) subscribers can recharge their mobile numbers via Amazon.

How to recharge mobile on Amazon app via UPI Amazon allows users to do a mobile recharge via its Amazon Pay service. The process is fairly simple and straightforward. If you don't have the Amazon app installed on your phone, you will need to download it via Google Play store (for Android users) or via App Store (for iPhone users). Once the download is complete, ensure that you are logged in before beginning a recharge process. You will have to register if you are a new user of Amazon. How to Recharge Mobile From Paytm Phone App Through UPI On the home screen, click on the hamburger menu (four horizontal lines) situated on top left corner. Select Amazon Pay. Inside the section, you should see the Mobile Recharge option on the main screen. Select Mobile Recharge > Enter Mobile Number > Operator > Plan Amount. Amazon lets you view plans from the operator in your circle. After you select the plan you want to recharge with, click on Continue. Amazon will offer you a host of options to choose as payment methods. Select UPI/Netbanking as your preferred method. If you want to begin using Amazon Pay UPI, click on your bank from the list that pops up. Amazon will then verify your registered number by sending an OTP. Once the mobile number is verified, you will be asked to generate a four-digit UPI code. Choose a code of your choice, and Amazon will then link your bank account with Amazon Pay UPI automatically. Using the UPI method will eliminate the need to add CVV or OTP every time, and the UPI code will be sufficient to complete your transaction. Enter the UPI code, and your payment should be completed seamlessly. Amazon Pay UPI can be used for future transactions as well. Your recharge should be done and a relevant message from your operator should come on your phone with recharge details.

