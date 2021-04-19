Technology News
How to Switch From Jio Prepaid to Postpaid

Reliance Jio users can switch from Jio prepaid to Jio postpaid by visiting the company site.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 April 2021 18:59 IST
Jio prepaid users will need to submit their proof of address and proof of identiy

Highlights
  • Users can apply for a new Jio Postpaid Plus SIM online
  • Jio postpaid plans start from Rs. 199 per month
  • Jio postpaid users receive a bill every month, prepaid users don’t

Reliance Jio is one of the newest entrants in the Indian telecom space and has amassed a huge subscriber base in a short span of time. Jio revamped its postpaid plans recently to offer users monthly subscriptions starting from Rs. 199 per month. Jio Postpaid Plus users get benefits like data rollover up to 500GB, inflight connectivity for better coverage even when you are flying anywhere, premium postpaid experience, additional Jio SIM cards with family plan benefits, complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar VIP, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. 

For all those interested in switching from Jio prepaid to Jio postpaid, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to make the switch. 

How to switch from Jio prepaid to postpaid

Before beginning the process of switching to postpaid, it is important to do your research of all the plans available from Reliance Jio in their postpaid portfolio. Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs. 199 per month and go all the way up to Rs. 1,499 per month. While prepaid users need to recharge beforehand, postpaid users get a bill after the end of every month. Follow the steps below to switch to Jio Postpaid Plus

  1. Head to the Jio PostPaid Plus website. Enter your name and registered Jio Prepaid number.
  2. Click on Generate OTP. Enter the OTP sent to you on your phone.
  3. Enter your new Jio Postpaid Plus SIM delivery address. Click on Submit New Jio SIM Request.
  4. A Jio customer care executive will reach out in 3-4 days. He will conduct at at-home KYC by verifying documents like Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA). Acceptable documents include Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, and driving license.
  5. The executive will deliver your new Jio Postpaid Plus SIM, which should be activated in about 24 hours. Jio will charge a security deposit of Rs. 250 and Rs. 99 for JioPrime.
  6. Users can alternatively also visit the nearest Jio store, fill in the migration form, and submit KYC documents to get a new postpaid SIM. To find the nearest Jio store, head to this page.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Prepaid, Jio Postpaid
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage

