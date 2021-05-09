Airtel is among the largest telecom operators in India and holds the second largest market share when it comes to wireless subscribers, according to latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As of January 31, 2021, Airtel added 5.8 million new wireless subscribers which was the highest among other major telecom operators in India including Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and BSNL. Airtel offers a host of services for its prepaid and postpaid subscribers, one of which is caller tunes or as Airtel calls it – Hello Tunes. Just like caller tunes, Hello Tunes allow your callers to hear whatever music you choose till you answer their call, in place of a ringing tone.

Airtel customers will require the Wynk Music app to set a Hello Tune. It should be noted that prepaid customers who have an Unlimited plan will be able to set a Hello Tune free of cost. Other prepaid customers will have to pay Rs. 19 per month to have just the Hello Tune service enabled. With that in mind, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how can set a Hello Tune for your Airtel number.

How to activate Hello Tune/ caller tune for Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers Download the free Wynk Music app from Google Play store or App Store Register with your Airtel phone number and enter the OTP. On the home screen, tap on the Airtel Hellotunes icon on the top right. Here, you can browse or search for a song you like. Tap on the song and select Activate for free.

Your Airtel Hello Tune has now been set. The selected song will be valid for 30 days from date of activation and Unlimited plan users can renew the tune without any charge. You can also change the tune whenever you like.

Airtel Hello Tunes cannot be set through a USSD code or helpline number, so non-smart 4G phone users, such as feature phone users, will the entire process a little more tedious. They will have to transfer their SIM card to a smartphone, set a Hello Tune using the Wynk Music app, and then return the SIM to the non-smart phone. Phones with 4G connectivity and above can have Hello Tunes.

To disable Hello Tunes on your Airtel number, tap on the hamburger menu on the top left in the Wynk Music app > Manage Hellotunes > three dot menu next to the current Hello tune > Stop Hellotune > Stop Hellotune > Done.