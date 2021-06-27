Technology News
How to Check an AirTag’s Battery Life and Replace Existing Battery

You can check the battery status of your AirTag directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2021 18:22 IST
How to Check an AirTag’s Battery Life and Replace Existing Battery

Photo Credit: Apple

AirTag comes with a CR2032 battery that is user-replaceable

  • AirTag’s battery life can be checked from the Find My app
  • You can replace the battery once it runs out
  • AirTag is claimed to deliver over a year’s worth of battery life

AirTag is claimed to deliver over a year's worth of battery life with everyday use. But that doesn't mean that Apple has not provided an option to keep an eye on your AirTag's battery life. Your Apple device will alert you with a notification when your AirTag's battery becomes low to let you arrange for its replacement. Additionally, there is an easy way to replace the existing battery of your AirTag. Apple's AirTag carries a CR2032 battery that's user-replaceable and widely available through online or offline stores near you.

But before buying a new battery for your AirTag, you should check the status of the existing one as the company claims to offer a fair amount of usage that should last you a year.

How to check AirTag's battery life

Before beginning with the steps to check the battery life of your AirTag, it is important to note that the device must be connected to the Find My app. Your Apple device, which can be an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, should also be connected to Wi-Fi or cellular Internet to provide accurate details. If these two conditions are fulfilled, you can proceed with the steps below.

  1. Open the Find My app on your Apple device.
  2. Go to the Items tab.
  3. Now, tap the name of your AirTag. You'll see the battery status right after the AirTag's name and location.

Apple doesn't provide the option to look at the exact percentage of battery remaining on your AirTag. However, the battery status available through the Find My app is good enough to suggest when you will need its replacement.

How to replace AirTag's battery

You can replace the battery of your AirTag in just a few steps. Before beginning with the replacement process, make sure you've removed the AirTag from the accessory or case it is attached to. 

  1. Hold the AirTag with its stainless steel battery cover facing towards you.
  2. Press down the cover and rotate it counter-clockwise until it stops rotating.
  3. Release your fingers. The battery cover will now pop up.
  4. Pull the cover and remove the battery, and then insert a new one with the positive side of the battery facing towards you.
  5. Once the battery is placed correctly, reattach the cover by lining up the three tabs on the cover with the slots available on your AirTag and press it down with a little pressure.
  6. The AirTag will now play a song to indicate the new battery is connected.
  7. Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops.

Keep the original battery away from children and dispose it off properly.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: AirTag, Apple AirTag, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MSI GE76 Raider, GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptops Launched With Intel Core H-Series CPUs in India
How to Hide Your Photos in iPhone Without Using Third-Party App: Follow These Steps

Comment
