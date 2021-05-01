Video editing can be a tricky space and as a video editor, I'm pretty sure you must have come across a time where you had to showcase certain screenshots in a video and highlight them as the anchor or the host is reading that sentence out loud.
At times it's important for an editor to direct focus on some of the key phrases in a sentence which at times get lost in the anchor's narration. So, how do you make those parts stand out? By simply highlighting them as we used to do during our school and college days. But please don't go scribbling away on your monitors, we have a better way to do it using Premiere Pro.
Make sure the sentence is in the middle of the frame for better visibility
The crop tool will help you add animations to the graphic
For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.
What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement