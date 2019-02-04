NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Activate DND on Airtel Number (Prepaid or Postpaid)

, 04 February 2019
Airtel is one of the largest telecom operators in India and that means it's pretty important to activate DND on Airtel. If you don't do this, you will be inundated with spam messages and calls. There's no real way to avoid all of this without using apps that have the potential to violate your privacy by constantly reading your messages and checking who's calling. One thing that you can do to reduce this spam is activate DND (do not disturb) on Airtel. The good thing is that it can easily be done via a phone call or an SMS. If that's not an option, you can always activate DND on Airtel online. Here's how you can do that.

How to activate DND on Airtel number online

Follow these steps to quickly activate DND on Airtel.

  1. Go to the DND page on Airtel's website.
  2. Click the Click here button in the big red square titled Airtel Mobile Services.
  3. Enter your Airtel number.
  4. Click Get One Time Password.
  5. Enter the OTP which will arrive in an SMS on your phone.
  6. On the next screen, click Stop All.
  7. Click Submit.

This will activate DND on your Airtel number.

How to activate DND on Airtel number via SMS or call

TRAI allows you to quickly activate DND on Airtel simply by making a phone call or sending an SMS. These are the steps you need to follow.

  1. Call 1909 and follow the IVR prompts. This will activate DND.
  2. Send START 0 in an SMS to 1909 to activate full DND on your Airtel number.

It takes around a week for DND to be activated on your phone number regardless of the telco, and once DND is activated you will get fewer calls and text messages from telecom operators.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel, DND
