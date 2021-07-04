Technology News
How to Check All Phone Numbers Registered Against Your Aadhaar

The DoT has TAFCOP portal to let you look at your phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2021 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

Telecom consumers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can initially use the portal

Highlights
  • DoT launched the TAFCOP portal in April
  • The portal sends OTP to authenticate before showing your numbers
  • You can report any numbers that are not in your use

Looking for a way to check all phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar card? It is possible through a portal launched by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) that lets individuals check how many phone numbers are registered on their Aadhaar number. The portal is initially working for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers. It is helpful essentially if you want to block any connections that no longer exist. The phone numbers that are registered against your Aadhaar number can also help you speed up the know-your-customer (KYC) process required by banks and various government authorities.

The DoT launched the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal in April to allow telecom subscribers to search for all the phone numbers registered against their Aadhaar number. The portal is currently available only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, though the DoT mentioned that it would soon be extended to all consumers in the country.

According to the FAQ page, the TAFCOP portal is designed to “help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any.”

The DoT has guidelines that permit registration of up to nine mobile connections for each single subscriber. After exceeding that count, every new connection purchased on the same name will be considered under a bulk connection that is meant for commercial purposes. You should, therefore, check the count from the TAFCOP portal. Here's how it is possible.

How to check all phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number

Below are the steps that you can take to check all phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number.

  1. Go to the TAFCOP portal and enter your active mobile number.
  2. Click on the Request OTP button.
  3. Enter the OTP you have received on your phone and hit Validate.
  4. The TAFCOP portal will now show you the numbers associated with your Aadhaar number.

The portal also lets users report whether the numbers are not in use by themselves or are not required.

Comments

Aadhaar Card, Aadhaar Number, TAFCOP, Aadhaar
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
