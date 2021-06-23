Technology News
Samsung the Frame TV 2021 Offers Customisable Bezels, Brings Powerful Technologies to Improve TV Viewing Experience

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 23 June 2021 15:18 IST
Samsung the Frame TV 2021 Offers Customisable Bezels, Brings Powerful Technologies to Improve TV Viewing Experience

Samsung is India's no. 1 TV brand, thanks to its lineup of innovative TVs in the country, with something for everyone. The company changed the TV industry when it first introduced The Frame TV. In 2021, Samsung is taking things to the next level with a 4K QLED TV that looks even better.

Samsung's new The Frame TV 2021 looks classier, and is packed with highly innovative features that enhance your TV viewing experience. The Frame TV 2021 gives you the freedom to pick a bezel colour that can complement the look of your living room or bedroom uniquely.

Let's take a look at some of the amazing new features in The Frame TV 2021:

2021 VD TheFrame KFI Modern Frame Fin 72dpi bezels

Customisable Bezel
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 features customisable bezels, giving you the freedom to pick a colour to complement your living room or bedroom in a unique way, something you can't do with any other television. This way you can turn the TV into a piece of art when it's turned off. You can pick from two colour options, White and Teak. The magnetic bezels are easy to setup and switch back. Customisable bezels ensure The Frame TV 2021 looks great inside your home, adjusting to a variety of indoor themes.

Art Mode
Now you can 'Make your own TV' with The Frame TV 2021's several easy-to-use customisation options. Apart from being able to select different colour options for bezels, you can also pick from over 1,400 pieces of art. Add a personal touch by uploading and using some of your own personal photos. The inbuilt motion and brightness sensors work like magic, turning the display on and off as you come and go out of the room and automatically adjusting the TV's brightness based on the ambient light inside the room.

Quantum Dot
Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 offers an amazing picture quality besides a stunning design. The company's Quantum Dot technology ensures clear, vivid imagery no matter what type of content you're consuming. The technology is powered by nano-sized Quantum dots that enhance colour volume so that the TV can display lifelike photos and videos. The Frame TV 2021 helps you enjoy all your favourite content in clear and vivid colours every single time.

Dual LED
The Frame TV 2021 features a set of warm tone LEDs apart from the regular array of LEDs to power the TV's display. This additional set of LEDs help power a more sophisticated colour tone combination, bringing a lifelike experience and realism from multiple viewing angles. You can now enjoy movies and TV shows with families, without worrying about picture quality, especially from different angles.

4k Processor processor

Quantum Processor 4K
To power an enhanced viewing experience, The Frame TV 2021 comes with Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. The chipset is a result of Samsung's 30 years of global semiconductor experience, and comes packed with amazing AI-powered features that can improve both videos and sound to help deliver an amazing TV viewing experience. The processor is future-ready, ensuring The Frame TV 2021 can last longer.

4K AI Upscaling
The Frame TV 2021 uses AI and machine learning to enhance the content that's not natively available in 4K, and deliver it with a much higher resolution so that it looks stunning when you view it on the TV. The feature is powered by a set of AI-based algorithms that can add details while removing noise so that you get excellent picture quality.

adaptive picture adapt

Adaptive Picture
Setting the right brightness on your TV can sometimes be a complicated task, considering how the setting may need to be adjusted based on content. The Frame TV 2021 is smart enough to automatically analyse the brightness of your living room or bedroom, and match it with the brightness level of the content you are watching. The Frame TV 2021 can automatically adjust both brightness and contrast so that you can stop worrying about settings, and actually spend your time enjoying your favourite TV content.

When and where to buy?
Samsung's new Frame TV 2021 will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes, with prices starting at Rs 61,990. HDFC debit and credit card users will be able to avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 along with no-cost EMI payment options. The Frame TV 2021 is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's online store.

With the ability to customise bezels, and an amazing set of innovative features that make your TV viewing experience so good, Samsung's The Frame TV 2021 is the ideal smart TV for your home this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
