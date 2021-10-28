Thomson has launched a new lineup of 4K ultra-HD smart TV models based on Android TV. Thomson Oath Pro Max series has three models that come in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch display sizes. The 4K smart TV series features HDR10+ support, 40W sound output, Dolby MS 12, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, and more. The Thomson Oath Pro Max TV models run Android 10 and have Google Assistant support. All three TV models from Thomson are powered by unspecified MediaTek chipsets, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Thomson Oath Pro Max price in India, availability

The Thomson Oath Pro Max 43-inch will retail for Rs. 24,999, the Thomson Oath Pro Max 50-inch will be available for Rs. 34,999, and the Thomson Oath Pro Max 55-inch can be bought for Rs. 38,999. The Thomson Oath Pro Max series will be available to purchase from Flipkart soon. However, the sale dates of the three TV models have not been confirmed yet. At the time of writing this copy, Flipkart had listed the 50-inch and 55-inch models in the Thomson Oath Pro Max series as sold out while the listing of the 43-inch model read 'Coming Soon'. All three Thomson TVs are offered in a single Rose Gold colour option.

Thomson Oath Pro Max specifications, features

The Thomson Oath Pro Max TV models feature a 4k ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS+ LED display in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch display sizes. All three smart TVs come with HDR10+ support, 450 nits of peak brightness, 5000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and a bezel-less design.

Thomson Oath Pro Max series TVs get a 40W output from their stereo speaker box that supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MS 12, and DTS TruSurround. The Android 10-based smart TVs are powered by unnamed MediaTek chipsets featuring ARM Cortex-A53 cores paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Thomson Oath Pro Max series include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands support, Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

The 43-inch model measures 970x620x230mm and weighs 6.5 kilograms. The 50-inch model measures 1,130x720x270mm and weighs 9.2 kilograms. The 55-inch Thomson Oath Pro Max measures 1,240x780x290mm and weighs 10.5 kilograms. All measurements are inclusive of the stand.

