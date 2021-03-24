Technology News
Mi TV Stick Now Available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart

Mi TV Stick was launched at a price tag of Rs 2,700 in August last year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 March 2021 17:16 IST
Mi TV Stick Now Available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com, Flipkart

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Mi TV Stick competes against Amazon Fire TV Stick

Highlights
  • Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9
  • It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU
  • Mi TV Stick comes with Google's Data Saver feature

Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi is now available for Rs 2,400 in India under the Mi Super Sale that will go on till March 26. This means that the streaming device has got an effective price cut of Rs. 300. The Mi TV Stick connects to a TV using the HDMI port and turns it into a smart TV. The Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9 and offers its users access to the Google Play store. It competes against the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Mi TV Stick price in India

Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi was launched at a price of Rs. 2,799 in India, but as a part of the Mi Super Sale, it is now be available for purchase from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and the company's retail partners at a price of Rs. 2,400, as per a tweet from Mi TV India. The Mi TV Stick comes in a Black colour, and allows users to stream content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Netflix on their TVs.

Mi TV Stick specifications

The streaming device runs on Android TV 9, and is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The Mi TV Stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v4.2. It is powered via a Micro-USB port and connects to a TV's HDMI input. The Mi TV Stick measures 92.4x30.2x15.2mm and weighs 28.5 grams.

The Mi TV Stick supports video decoding for VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10, and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS, as per the Xiaomi. It can stream content at a resolution of up to 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps. The Mi TV Stick comes with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Spotify, among others. It also allows users to access the Google Play store on their TVs, which has over 5,000 apps.

The streaming device from Xiaomi comes pre-loaded with Google's Data Saver feature that allows users to keep a track of how much data has been consumed. This feature is beneficial for users who have a cap on their internet plans. The device comes with Chromecast for supported devices as well as a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi TV Stick, Mi TV Stick price in India, Mi TV Stick Specifications, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Delivery Staff in India Plans for a Nationwide Strike That Could Impact Lakhs of Customers

