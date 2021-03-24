Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi is now available for Rs 2,400 in India under the Mi Super Sale that will go on till March 26. This means that the streaming device has got an effective price cut of Rs. 300. The Mi TV Stick connects to a TV using the HDMI port and turns it into a smart TV. The Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9 and offers its users access to the Google Play store. It competes against the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Mi TV Stick price in India

Mi TV Stick by Xiaomi was launched at a price of Rs. 2,799 in India, but as a part of the Mi Super Sale, it is now be available for purchase from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and the company's retail partners at a price of Rs. 2,400, as per a tweet from Mi TV India. The Mi TV Stick comes in a Black colour, and allows users to stream content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Netflix on their TVs.

Mi TV Stick specifications

The streaming device runs on Android TV 9, and is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The Mi TV Stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v4.2. It is powered via a Micro-USB port and connects to a TV's HDMI input. The Mi TV Stick measures 92.4x30.2x15.2mm and weighs 28.5 grams.

The Mi TV Stick supports video decoding for VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10, and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS, as per the Xiaomi. It can stream content at a resolution of up to 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps. The Mi TV Stick comes with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Spotify, among others. It also allows users to access the Google Play store on their TVs, which has over 5,000 apps.

The streaming device from Xiaomi comes pre-loaded with Google's Data Saver feature that allows users to keep a track of how much data has been consumed. This feature is beneficial for users who have a cap on their internet plans. The device comes with Chromecast for supported devices as well as a remote that supports Google Assistant voice controls.

