Technology News
loading

Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India

Itel G4334IE, and G5534IE 4K TVs come with Android TV 10 and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 July 2021 15:45 IST
Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India

Photo Credit: Itel

Both Itel 4K Android TVs come with Bluetooth v5.0

Highlights
  • Itel G4334IE comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage
  • Both TVs have smart remote with Google Assistant support
  • Both Itel TVs feature a frameless design

Itel G-series 4K Android TV models have been launched in India. The range has two models: Itel G4334IE and Itel G5534IE. The Itel G4334IE is a 43-inch offering while the Itel G5534IE is a 55-inch television. Both the TVs feature a frameless design, pack 24W speakers, and run Android TV 10. Itel is also offering a Smart remote with Google Assistant voice control functionality with both models. Other features include built-in Chromecast, Ultra Bright Display (say xx peak brightness or some other feature instead), as well as 178-degree viewing angles.

Itel G4334IE, Itel G5534IE 4K Android TV price, availability

The Itel G4334IE is priced at Rs. 32,999 while the Itel G5534IE is priced at Rs. 46,999. Itel says that the TVs are available starting today via offline stores.

Itel G4334IE, Itel G5534IE 4K Android TV specifications, features

The Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and the Itel G5534IE (55-inch) 4K Android TVs have several similarities. Both come with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution display, 178-degree viewing angles, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The new Itel TV models feature a frameless design, run Android TV 10, and come equipped with twin 12W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. Additionally, both TVs feature Google Assistant support and come with Chromecast built-in.

The Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and the Itel G5534IE (55-inch) 4K Android TV models are powered by MediaTek chipsets with ARM Cortex A53 CPUs and Mali G52 GPUs. Both models get 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. On the connectivity front, the TVs have built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. You also get a smart remote with Google Assistant voice support, allowing for hands-free searching of content from OTT apps.

Earlier this year, Itel had unveiled four G-series Android TV models in India ranging from 32 inches and 55 inches, but had not shared pricing and availability details at the time. These models include the above-mentioned Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and Itel G5534IE (55-inch) models that have now gone on sale.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel G4334IE, Itel G4334IE Price in India, Itel G4334IE Specifications, Itel G5534IE, Itel G5534IE Price in India, Itel G5534IE Specifications, Itel
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  8. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  9. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation
  10. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals
  2. Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
  3. Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
  4. Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing
  5. Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
  6. Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M32 to Get 2 Years of OS, 3 Years of Security Updates: Report
  8. Twitter Appoints India Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Says Need 8 Weeks to Fill Required Posts
  9. Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart Android TV Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  10. How Can You Prevent Ransomware Attacks? Cybersecurity Experts From Okta, Rapid7, Recorded Future, and Team Cymru Explain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com