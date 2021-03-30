Technology News
Global Chip Shortage Affects Production of Microwaves, Refrigerators, Other Home Appliances

Whirlpool struggles to secure enough microcontrollers, simple processors that power over half of its products including microwaves and refrigerators.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2021 10:41 IST
Global Chip Shortage Affects Production of Microwaves, Refrigerators, Other Home Appliances

Whirlpool is falling behind on exports to Europe and US from China by as much as 25 percent

Highlights
  • The global chip shortage started around December last year
  • It has affected the production of cars, gadgets, and now home appliances
  • Profit margins at white goods firms are getting squeezed due to it

A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers, is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to Jason Ai, President of Whirlpool Corp in China. The US-based company, one of the world's largest white goods firms, is falling behind on exports to Europe and the US from China, by as much as 25 percent on some months, Ai told Reuters in Shanghai.

"It's a perfect storm," he said on the sidelines of the Appliance and World Electronics Expo.

"On the one hand we have to satisfy domestic demand for appliances, on the other hand we're facing an explosion of export orders. As far as chips go, for those of us in China, it was inevitable."

The company has struggled to secure enough microcontrollers, simple processors that power over half of its products including microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines.

While the chip shortage has affected a range of high-end suppliers like Qualcomm Inc, it originated and remains most severe for mature technologies, for example power-management chips used in cars.

The chip shortage, which began in earnest in late December, was caused in part as automakers miscalculated demand and pandemic-fuelled sales of smartphones and laptops surged. It forced carmakers including General Motors to cut production, and increased costs for smartphone makers such as Xiaomi Corp.

And with every company that uses chips in its products panic buying to shore up its stockpile, the shortage has blindsided not just Whirlpool but other appliance makers too.
Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd, a Chinese white goods maker with over 26,000 employees, had to delay the release of a new high-end stove vent by four months because it couldn't source enough microcontrollers.

"Most of our products are already optimised for smart home use, so of course we need a lot of chips," said Dan Ye, marketing director at Robam.

He added that the company had found it easier to source chips from China than overseas, prompting it to re-evaluate future supplies.

"The chips we use in our products aren't the most cutting edge. Domestic chips can satisfy our needs completely."

Already cutthroat, profit margins at white goods firms are getting further squeezed due to the shortage.
Robin Rao, planning department director of China's Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd, said lengthy replacement cycles for appliances, coupled with intense competition and a slowing real estate market, have long kept profit margins thin.

Global Chip Shortage Affects Production of Microwaves, Refrigerators, Other Home Appliances
