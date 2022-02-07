Technology News
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor Launched in India

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner price in India is set at Rs. 58,900.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:16 IST
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor Launched in India

Dyson V12 Detect’s laser shines green light on dust particles, letting you clean more effectively

Highlights
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim sports the company’s Hyperdymium motor
  • A new tangle-free screw tool head is included in the box
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim has an LCD screen on the back

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner has been launched in India. The new high-end vacuum cleaner is the most expensive and advanced in the company's range in India, thanks to a unique laser dust detection system to improve cleaning, and an inbuilt piezo sensor that analyses and displays details on the dust and dirt particles collected by the vacuum cleaner. The device comes with a number of fittings for specific cleaning tasks, and also has an LCD screen to display information on dust collection, power modes, and battery life.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim price in India, availability

Priced at Rs. 58,900 but currently available online for Rs. 55,900, Dyson V12 Detect Slim is more expensive than the company's previous flagship model in India, the V12 Absolute Pro, worth Rs. 52,900. The new vacuum cleaner goes on sale starting February 7, and will be available to buy on the company's India website as well as through Dyson Demo stores across the country.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim features, specifications

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is slightly smaller and lighter than the V11 Absolute Pro, weighing around 2.2kg. There are some major design changes as well, with the V12 Detect Slim doing away with the trigger and replacing it with a power button that keeps the device running continuously until stopped. All of this is said to make the V12 Detect Slim a lot easier to handle and control for long cleaning sessions.

Powered by 11 “Root Cyclones”, the Hyperdymium motor in Dyson V12 Detect Slim spins at up to 125,000rpm, and is said to use five-stage filtration to capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The removable battery provides up to 60 minutes of run time per charge, and the device also has an LCD screen to display basic data including a battery countdown timer and the power mode. A button below the screen allows for switching between Eco, Medium/Auto, and Boost power modes.

There are two key new technologies on Dyson V12 Detect Slim, designed to improve the cleaning experience. It gets a laser dust detection system and a piezo sensor for dust and dirt analysis. The laser system is present on the Slim Fluffy roller head and shines green laser light onto the floor to illuminate dust and dirt particles to enable more effective cleaning.

The piezo sensor analyses and displays information about the types and quantities of particles captured by the vacuum cleaner on the LCD screen, for particles ranging from under 10 microns to over 500 microns in size. This sensor also allows the device to automatically increase suction power (when in Auto mode) when it detects more dust particles and larger messes. Dyson V12 Detect Slim also has the company's new anti-tangle hair screw tool to effectively capture hair and other fibre-like particles without causing tangles on the rollers.

Ali Pardiwala
