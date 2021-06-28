Technology News
Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner With Omni-Directional Fluffy Cleaner Head Launched in India

Dyson says that the head of the Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner can move forwards, backwards, and sideways.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2021 15:26 IST
Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner has a Dyson Hyperdymium motor

Highlights
  • Dyson Omni-Glide is available via online and offline channels
  • The vacuum cleaner has eight cyclone filters to remove dust
  • Dyson Omni-Glide is the company’s slimmest offering

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner has been launched in India. The USP of this cleaner is the company's first omnidirectional soft roller — a compact lie-flat cleaner head that has two motorised soft rollers to pick up dust. The head has been engineered to glide in all directions – forwards, backwards and even sideways, Dyson says. Other features of the vacuum cleaner include an advanced whole-machine filtration, Dyson Hyperdymium motor to create powerful suction, and eight cyclone filters to remove microscopic dust from the airflow.

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner price in India, availability

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the sole Purple/ Nickle colour model.

The company says that the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner and other offerings are available via Dyson website, Amazon, Flipkart, Dyson Demo Spaces in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and select Croma partners.

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner features

As mentioned, Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner comes with the company's first omni-directional Fluffy cleaner head that glides forwards, backwards, and even sideways. Previous vacuum cleaners in the same price category — Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro, and Dyson V8 Absolute+ — came with cleaning heads that could only move forward and backward. Additionally, there are two top-of-the-line models — Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Nickel/Blue) with swappable battery, and Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery. Dyson claims that Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner is the company's slimmest offering.

Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner has an in-line format, complete with the separation system, motor, filter, and handle. The offering also has a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that spins at up to 105,000rpm, and Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology that is claimed by the company to clean 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Furthermore, the cleaner comes with three tools that include a mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.

Dyson says that the Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner can easily empty the bin, thanks to a new mechanism with a rotary catch that drives out dust in one go. There is a silicone collar that wipes down the mesh shroud, a power button instead of the classic trigger for use by both hands, and a wall dock to keep it stored at one place.

As far as the battery is concerned, Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner can offer up to 20 minutes of continuous cleaning. In comparison, Dyson V8 Absolute+ delivers 40 minutes, Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro delivers up to 60 minutes, and Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery delivers up to 120 minutes of continuous cleaning, as per the company.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
