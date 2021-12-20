Amazon Winter Shopping Store sale has been announced. Winter-ready appliances such as geysers, room heaters, and electric kettles will be available with up to 60 percent discount. The sale, which will run till January 11, will allow customers to purchase blankets, quilts, recliners, comforters, beds, cookware, and dinnerware at discounted prices. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on OneCard credit card (issued by FPL Technologies Private Limited and its Partner Banks) transactions. Here are a few offers on water heaters, smart plugs as well as appliances like casserole and flasks.

Amazon Winter Shopping Store sale offers water heaters from various brands with alluring discounts, including Bajaj and Crompton. Customers can purchase Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L water heater at a price of Rs. 5,899 (original price: Rs. 10,450). Crompton Amica 15L water heater is priced at Rs. 6,599 (original price: Rs. 11,500) during the sale. There are deals on room heaters as well. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is available at a price of Rs. 7,330 after a discount of Rs. 4,469. You can also purchase heaters from Bajaj, Orpat, and Havells.

During the sale, Amazon is also offering discounts on devices such as smart plugs. Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring can be purchased at a price Rs. 999 during the Amazon Winter Shopping Store sale.

Furthermore, Amazon Winter Shopping Store also has items like Careview Anti-Pollution N95 Reusable face masks, Solimo microfibre reversible comforter, Milton Thermosteel flip lid flask, and a string of items to add in your home gym. You can also purchase fog lights for your cars, air purifiers, and microfiber cloths to clean your vehicles.

