Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is live now and there are offers as well as discounts on various products. We have curated a list of shavers and trimmers in order to help you find the best deals on personal grooming devices on Amazon sale. We have selected products that have high user ratings and positive multiple across all price points. Options include both corded and cordless offerings. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is a month-long event this year with new deals arriving every day. Here are our top picks for the best deals trimmers and shavers on Amazon right now.

Philips BG1025/15

Philips BG1025/15 is an all-body area groomer for men. It features a unique Skin Protection System that is said to guard skin from blades. As per the company, the bi-direction trimmer and comb can cut body hair by gliding in any direction. The grooming device is washable, and it includes a shower cord.

Buy now at Rs. 1,149 (MRP: Rs. 1,495)

Mi Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has stainless steel, self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. A thin and light offering, the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C offers 20 length settings. It takes two hours to fully charge and can last up to an hour on a single charge. The blade head is removable and can be cleaned easily with a brush. Customers also get an LED indicator that alerts them about the battery status.

Buy now at Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

Braun All-in-one Trimmer 5

Braun All-in-one Trimmer 5 comes with AutoSensing Technology that allows it to adapt to any type of beard, the company says. The technology is claimed to read a user's beard 13 times per second and adjust the power of the trimmer motor as per the beard thickness. It is a 9-in-1 trimmer for beard, face, hair, body, and ear and nose trimming. Customers get a bundled Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor, four combs of 13 length settings (0.5-21mm), and a travel pouch with the purchase.

Buy now at Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 5,415)

Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade is a hybrid trimmer and shaver that allows users to shave, trim as well as style their beards. It has a dual protection system in which there is a protective plate on top of the cutter which essentially prevents the blade from touching skin. You also get three combs bundled with the trimmer. It is a water-resistant offering, and is claimed to offer up to 45 minutes of use with 8 hours of charging.

Buy now at Rs. 1,648 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Syska HT3333K

The Syska HT3333K grooming trimmer offers corded and cordless operations. The company says that the device can be charged in two hours to offer an hour of use. The trimmer offers 10 lock-in length settings (1-10mm) with a 0.5mm precision. Customers get three attachments that are placed on self-sharpening stainless steel blades for the desired trimming experience. A lightweight offering, the Syska HT3333K comes with a built-in charging LED indicator.

Buy now at Rs. 1,198 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Mi Beard Trimmer

Mi Beard Trimmer supports both corded and cordless operations. It comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades that offer 0.5mm precision and a dial that allows users to choose from 20 settings. Customers also get two beard combs that essentially make it a total of 40 length settings to choose from.

The trimmer comes with fast charging technology which, Xiaomi claims, can deliver 10 minutes of use in five minutes of charging. As far as a full charge is concerned, the trimmer is claimed to offer 90 minutes of use. The device comes with a Travel Lock that helps save more battery and has IPX7 rating for water resistance.

Buy now at Rs. 1,398 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

Philips BT3203/15

Philips BT3203/15 is a cordless beard trimmer that offers 10 length settings with 1mm precision. As per Philips, this trimmer offers 30 percent faster trimming with its Lift and Cut System. It features skin-friendly blades with rounded tips to prevent irritation. The trimmer has self-sharpening blades and is claimed to offer up to 45 minutes of use after 10 hours of charging.

Buy now at Rs. 1,049(MRP Rs. 1,495)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.