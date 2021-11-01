Best Air Conditioner Offers and Deals in India

Winter is coming but this is a good time to look for deals and discounts on air conditioners. We looked for the best options in air conditioners in India right now, and found deals that let you get them at great value. The deals keep changing but this list should help you find the best air conditioner for your home at the best value possible.
Here are our picks for the best air conditioner deals you can find right now:
LG MS-Q18ENZA is rated at 5 star for energy consumption, and comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load, as per the company. The 1.5 ton AC is said to be suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). Other features include dual inverter compressor, convertible 4-in-1 design, HD Filter with anti-virus protection with easy cleaning.
LG MS-Q18ENZA also offers low gas detection, stabiliser-free operation, and auto clean.
Blue Star IC309RBTU is a 0.8 ton AC that comes with features like Turbo Cool, self diagnosis and anti-corrosive blue fins for protection against corrosion. The AC comes with 3 star rating for power efficiency.
Blue Star IC309RBTU comes with features like Eco Mode, and Comfort Sleep.
Whirlpool MAGICOOL PRO 5S split AC comes with a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load, the company saus. It has 1.5 Ton capacity, and is suitable for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). The AC comes with a 5 star energy rating for great power efficiency. There is copper condenser coil for effective cooling and low maintenance.
Smart features include Intellisense Inverter Technology, low noise operation, and dehumidifier.
Panasonic CS/CU-NU18WKYW is a Wi-Fi-enabled split AC that comes with Twin Cool Inverter compressor. It has 5 star energy rating which means it is highly energy efficient, and is said to come with low noise operation. Users can control the AC with voice using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 1.5 Ton AC is said to be an ideal offering for medium-sized rooms (121 to 180 square feet) . It comes equipped with Powerful and Dry Mode for different cooling needs.
Panasonic CS/CU-NU18WKYW has copper condenser coil with Shield Blu Technology, and has smart diagnosis with One Touch Service.
Sanyo SI/SO-15T5SCIC split comes with a variable speed inverter compressor with two rotors that adjusts power depending on heat load, as per the company. It has 5 star energy rating for high energy efficiency, and is said to be an ideal offering for a medium-sized room (up to 180 square feet). Special features include a Glacier Mode for instant cooling.
Sanyo SI/SO-15T5SCIC comes with inbuilt PM 2.5 filter and anti-dust filter.
Voltas 183VCZS split AC also has variable speed compressor, and it has a 3 star energy rating for power efficiency. The 1.5 Ton AC is suitable for a medium-sized room (111 to 150 square feet), as per the company. Special features include antibacterial coating, dust and a filter.
The company says that the Voltas 183VCZS has an environmentally-friendly R-32 refrigerant.
LG MS-Q12YNZA comes with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load, as per the company. The 1 ton AC is said to be suitable for small-sized rooms (up to 110 square feet). Other features include convertible 4-in-1 design, 4-way swing, Magic Display, Himalaya Cool, and Ocean Black Fin.
LG MS-Q18ENZA also offers stabiliser-free operation, and Smart Diagnosis System.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2020 Model, IC309RBTU, White)
|₹ 37,500
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 1.5T MAGICOOL PRO 5S COPR INVERTER, White)
|₹ 57,000
|Sanyo 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Wide Split AC (Copper, 2020 Model, SI/SO-15T5SCIC White)
|₹ 41,999
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VCZS White)
|₹ 32,650
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2021 Model, MS-Q18ENZA, White)
|₹ 41,800
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2020 Model, CS/CU-NU18WKYW White)
|₹ 39,990
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, 2021 Model, MS-Q12YNZA, White)
|₹ 38,990
