Popular Side-by-Side Door Refrigerators to Check Out

Side-by-side refrigerators offer great looking design, large areas for freezing and offer better organisation of food. Here are some options that you might want to look at.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 November 2021 13:19 IST
If you're looking to buy a new refrigerator then you couldn't have picked a better time for it. There are a number of great deals and offers on refrigerators right now thanks to Diwali sales on e-commerce sites. We went through the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers to find the best picks among refrigerators that you can buy, to help you make the right picks. Here are our six top picks for the best refrigerators that you can buy right now.

1. AmazonBasics Refrigerator

This side-by-side refrigerator from AmazonBasics has 564 litres gross capacity. There is a water dispenser and Auto Defrost technology that prevents excess ice build up. There is a Multi Airflow System for smooth airflow and uniform cooling. Other features include inbuilt LED display panel for access to settings, and temperature controls. There is also quick freeze and quick cool features.

Multi Airflow System
AmazonBasics 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Black Glass Door)
AmazonBasics 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Black Glass Door)
₹ 51,999

AmazonBasics refrigerator comes with Precise Temperature Control feature.

2. Samsung Refrigerator

Samsung side-by-side refrigerator has 700 litres of gross capacity. It features a Spacemax Technology that provides more space for storage. Samsung says that the extra space is available because of thinner walls due to minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. It comes with All Around Cooling feature to keep food fresh, and there is a DIT compressor that is claimed to consume up to 50 percent less energy

Spacemax Technology
Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72R5001M9TL, Gentle Silver Matt, SpaceMax Technology)
Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72R5001M9TL, Gentle Silver Matt, SpaceMax Technology)
₹ 73,990

Samsung side-by-side refrigerator offers stabilizer-free operation.

3. Panasonic Refrigerator

Panasonic side-by-side frost-free refrigerator comes with Auto-Defrost Function, and it has 584 litres gross capacity. The appliance comes with an Intelligent Inverter Compressor which is claimed to be energy efficient, offers less noise operation and is durable. There is a double vegetable box, triple twist ice tray and an energy-saving LED lighting on the inside. The refrigerator comes with toughened glass shelves, and stainless steel finish for a premium look. Other features include Quick Cooling Mode, Quick Freeze Mode, and a Vacation Mode.

Energy-Saving LED
Panasonic 584 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey)
Panasonic 584 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey)
₹ 61,900

Panasonic refrigerator has a touch control panel and LCD display.

4. Haier Refrigerator

Haier refrigerator has 570 litres gross capacity, and comes with Twin Inverter Technology for minimal noise. The company says that the refrigerator consumes less than 1 unit a day. There is a 90-degree Auto Suspension feature in which the door remains open when it is opened at 90 degrees. There is DEO Fresh technology that is said to sterilize refrigerators by eliminating 99.99 percent of viruses, mold, germs, and bacteria by releasing negative ions. Precise Multi Flow technology detects and distributes the cold air to each layer in the fridge.

Twin Inverter Technology
Haier 570 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (HRF-622SS, Shiny Steel (silver)
Haier 570 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (HRF-622SS, Shiny Steel (silver)
₹ 58,990

Haier refrigerator has a double ice maker and LED illumination that produces little heat.

5. Hisense Refrigerator

Hisense side-by-side inverter frost-free refrigerator has 564 litres of gross capacity, and an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. There is an energy efficient digital inverter compressor that also offers silent operation. Special features include a dispenser for quick cold water.

Water Dispenser
Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish)
Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish)
₹ 0

Hisense refrigerator comes with spill-resistant toughened adjustable glass shelves.

6. Whirlpool Refrigerator

This Whirlpool side by side refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It has a gross capacity of 570 litres, and is an energy saving unit with consumption less than a CFL, the company says. The appliance has toughened glass shelves, and offers Holiday Mode. The Adaptive Intelligence Technology allows refrigerators to control humidity for freshness.

Adaptive Intelligence Technology
Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with adaptive intelligence technology (WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH), Grey)
Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with adaptive intelligence technology (WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH), Grey)
₹ 0

Whirlpool refrigerator has a feather touch UI, and 3D airflow.

Product Name Price in India
Panasonic 584 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1, Dark Grey) ₹ 61,900
AmazonBasics 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (Black Glass Door) ₹ 51,999
Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72R5001M9TL, Gentle Silver Matt, SpaceMax Technology) ₹ 73,990
Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with adaptive intelligence technology (WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH), Grey) ₹ 0
Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish) ₹ 0
Haier 570 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (HRF-622SS, Shiny Steel (silver) ₹ 58,990
