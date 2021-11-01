Technology News
Best Offers and Deals for Water Purifiers in India

Water purifiers kill bacteria, viruses and other impurities to make water safe for drinking. Here are some options for you.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 November 2021 13:03 IST
Water purifiers are a necessity for everyone today, and there are great deals and discounts available on these products right now thanks to the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon. We scoured the lists for the best deals on water purifiers in India that you can get right now, in order to make the most of the sales. 

So if you're looking for a water purifier to buy before Diwali, then you should consider the picks listed below.

1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura can be used to clean water with TDS up to 200 (recommended for municipal water). It is claimed to have 6 stages of purification with a high water storage capacity of 7 litres. There is Active Copper Technology, and UV e-boiling technology for clean water. You also get an Ultra Filtration feature that removes viruses and bacteria. 

Active Copper Technology
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura UV e-boiling
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura UV e-boiling
₹ 10,499

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura also has Mineral Guard Technology to retain minerals in water.

2. AO Smith Z1 Hot+

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ is said to be suitable for water having TDS less than 200 ppm. It offers 6-stage water purification (pre-filter, sediment filter, Silver Activated Post Carbon, UV lamp and UFSS). There is a hot water outlet that gives purified hot water with added minerals at two temperature choices: 45 degrees Celsius and 80 degrees Celsius.

Hot Water Outlet
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF ( Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine), Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200| 10L storage| Wall mount Water Purifier for home
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF ( Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine), Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200| 10L storage| Wall mount Water Purifier for home
₹ 13,427

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ comes with a glow effect to guide users to water purifiers at night.

3. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver water purifier uses advanced 7-stage purification to ensure clean drinkable water. The company says that the purifier enriches water with essential minerals as well. The company also claims that HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is the highest water-saving RO with a recovery rate of upto 60 percent.

4. HUL Pureit Copper+

HUL Pureit Copper+ has a storage capacity of 8 litres, and it can be used for cleaning water that has TDS up to 2000ppm. It provides advanced 7-stage purification and its proprietary Copper Charge Technology charges it with the goodness of copper, the company says. The purifier has an intelligent Copper auto cleaning feature which automatically cleans the copper ensuring fresh copper infusion at all times, the company says.

Highest Recovery Rate
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF
₹ 11,999

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver purifier can clean water with TDS up to 2000 ppm.

5. Kent Pearl

Kent Pearl offers multiple purification processes (RO+UV+UF+TDS Control) which remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides, and kills bacteria and viruses, the company says. There is Zero Water Wastage Technology which re-circulates the rejected water to the overhead tank, and the TDS control system allows adjustment of TDS level of purified water.

Copper Cleaning
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black
₹ 19,499

HUL Pureit Copper+ has a dual dispensing system of Copper Charged RO water and normal RO water.

6. AO Smith Z8 Hot+

AO Smith Z8 Hot+ is said to be suitable for water having TDS less than 2000 ppm. It offers 6-stage purification (pre-filter + sediment filter + carbon block + Advance Recovery Technology + side stream RO membrane + mineraliser technology + ZX Double Protection Dual Filter with silver-activated post carbon block and SCMT). 

TDS Control System
KENT Pearl 8-Litres Mineral RO + UV/UF + TDS Water Purifier,Blue and White
KENT Pearl 8-Litres Mineral RO + UV/UF + TDS Water Purifier,Blue and White
₹ 16,599

It offers 20 litres per hour purification capacity, and 8 litres storage capacity.

7. HUL Pureit Ultima

HUL Pureit Ultima can be used to clean water that has TDS up to 2000 ppm. It provides advanced 7-stage purification and includes a mineral cartridge that adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to enhance the taste of water, the company says. There is a Digital Purity Indicator that is claimed to sense water quality up to 5000 times per second.

Mineralisation Technology
AO Smith Z8 10 Ltr Water Purifier
AO Smith Z8 10 Ltr Water Purifier
₹ 22,703

There is a hot water outlet that gives purified hot water with added minerals.

Product Name Price in India
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF ₹ 11,999
AO Smith Z8 10 Ltr Water Purifier ₹ 22,703
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black ₹ 19,499
KENT Pearl 8-Litres Mineral RO + UV/UF + TDS Water Purifier,Blue and White ₹ 16,599
Amazon Brand - Solimo Non Stick Kadhai with Glass Lid ₹ 799
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura UV e-boiling ₹ 10,499
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF ( Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine), Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200| 10L storage| Wall mount Water Purifier for home ₹ 13,427
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

