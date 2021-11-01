Vacuum cleaners have grown in popularity in the last year or so, thanks in part to the large number of highly portable handheld models that you can now choose from. We looked at the best ones that you can buy in India and looked for deals and discounts that you can get right now. We found eight great vacuum cleaners that are available right now, with good deals online. Of course, the deals keep changing fast, so act fast to get the most savings on your purchases.

1. Dyson V8 Absolute+

Dyson V8 Absolute+ is a cordless vacuum cleaner that comes with a wall-mount charging dock. it takes up to 5 hours to reach full-charge that provides up to 40 minutes of working time. In addition, the vacuum cleaner has a 0.54L dust bin.

Wall-Mount Charging Dock Dyson V8 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum (Yellow) ₹ 39,900 Dyson V8 Absolute+ is claimed to filter out up to 99.97 percent of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns.

2. Kent Zoom

The Kent Zoom cordless vacuum cleaner features the Advanced Force Technology for sucking dust particles of any size. It packs washable highly efficient HEPA filters. According to the company, the vacuum cleaner can reach full charge in up to 4 to 5 hours for up to 30 minutes of working time.

Washable HEPA Filters KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless, Hoseless, Rechargeable 130Watt Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic Technology, Bagless Design and Multi Nozzle Operation ₹ 7,499 The Kent Zoom cordless vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments for cleaning all kinds of surfaces like carpets, curtains, and sofas.

3. Agaro Regal

Agaro Regal has a durable and lightweight ABS plastic body with a dust capacity of 0.8L. It has a 5-metre cable for an improved working radius. Its portable design makes it ideal for cleaning furniture, bookshelves, upholstery, computers, cars and more.

Bagless Container AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black) ₹ 1,597 The Agaro Regal vacuum cleaner has a bagless design for easy maintenance.

4. GoMechanic Neutron 6000

GoMechanic Neutron 6000 comes with a removable and washable HEPA filter. It is claimed to offer a low noise operation with a maximum noise level of 40dB. Also, the vacuum cleaner comes with five attachments and has a cable length of 3.5 metres.

Low Noise Operation GoMechanic Neutron 6000 Handheld Super Suction Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner with 1 Year Warranty for All Cars ₹ 1,214 GoMechanic Neutron 6000 sports a sleek design with a comfortable handle.

Brogbus JK8

5. Brogbus JK8

AThe Brogbus JK8 vacuum cleaner has a lightweight and durable ABS plastic body. It offers both suction and blower functionality. This corded vacuum cleaner comes with a washable dust cup filter.

Lightweight Build BROGBUS Multi-Functional Portable Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Office Garage Sucking Dual Purpose (JK-8), (220-240 V, 50 HZ, 1000 W) ₹ 1,889 The Brogbus JK8 vacuum cleaner is ideal for daily cleaning with reduced noise levels.

6. Balzano Aero Vac GW902K

Balzano Aero Vac GW902K is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner with both handheld and upright vacuuming functionalities. Its powerful suction makes it ideal for vacuuming marble, tiles, upholstery, carpets, and hardwood floors. The vacuum cleaner features a dust cup with 1L of capacity that can be detached for cleaning.

2-In-1 Functionality Balzano Aero Vac GW902K 600-Watt Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Blue) ₹ 2,290 Balzano Aero Vac GW902K features a cyclonic HEPA filtration system for cleaning large debris and pet hair with ease.

7. Probus High Power Vacuum Cleaner

The Probus high power vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning cars. Its power suction motor is said to easily clean pet hair and crumbs. It has a 4.3-metre long power cord for a long operation radius. In addition, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a removable and washable HEPA filter.

Long Power Cord Probus Handheld High Power 12V 120W 5000 PA Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner For Car - Black ₹ 1,449 The Probus high power vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments and carry bag to store them.

8. Elgood Mini Vacuum Cleaner

The Elgood mini vacuum cleaner features a USB charging port. It takes up 3 to 4 hours to reach full charge that provides up to 3 hours of continuous use. This mini vacuum cleaner is designed for cleaning keyboards and sofa corners. It can capture dust, debris, hair and other small particles with ease.

Long Battery Life Mini Handheld Portable Vacuum Cleaner, Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner,Dust Cleaner,Best Cleaner for Tabletop,Sofa, Car seat, Computer (Green) ₹ 3,748 The Elgood mini vacuum cleaner has a lightweight body that only weighs 200g.

