Vacuum cleaners have grown in popularity in the last year or so, thanks in part to the large number of highly portable handheld models that you can now choose from. We looked at the best ones that you can buy in India and looked for deals and discounts that you can get right now. We found eight great vacuum cleaners that are available right now, with good deals online. Of course, the deals keep changing fast, so act fast to get the most savings on your purchases.
Dyson V8 Absolute+ is a cordless vacuum cleaner that comes with a wall-mount charging dock. it takes up to 5 hours to reach full-charge that provides up to 40 minutes of working time. In addition, the vacuum cleaner has a 0.54L dust bin.
Dyson V8 Absolute+ is claimed to filter out up to 99.97 percent of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns.
The Kent Zoom cordless vacuum cleaner features the Advanced Force Technology for sucking dust particles of any size. It packs washable highly efficient HEPA filters. According to the company, the vacuum cleaner can reach full charge in up to 4 to 5 hours for up to 30 minutes of working time.
The Kent Zoom cordless vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments for cleaning all kinds of surfaces like carpets, curtains, and sofas.
Agaro Regal has a durable and lightweight ABS plastic body with a dust capacity of 0.8L. It has a 5-metre cable for an improved working radius. Its portable design makes it ideal for cleaning furniture, bookshelves, upholstery, computers, cars and more.
The Agaro Regal vacuum cleaner has a bagless design for easy maintenance.
GoMechanic Neutron 6000 comes with a removable and washable HEPA filter. It is claimed to offer a low noise operation with a maximum noise level of 40dB. Also, the vacuum cleaner comes with five attachments and has a cable length of 3.5 metres.
GoMechanic Neutron 6000 sports a sleek design with a comfortable handle.
AThe Brogbus JK8 vacuum cleaner has a lightweight and durable ABS plastic body. It offers both suction and blower functionality. This corded vacuum cleaner comes with a washable dust cup filter.
The Brogbus JK8 vacuum cleaner is ideal for daily cleaning with reduced noise levels.
Balzano Aero Vac GW902K is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner with both handheld and upright vacuuming functionalities. Its powerful suction makes it ideal for vacuuming marble, tiles, upholstery, carpets, and hardwood floors. The vacuum cleaner features a dust cup with 1L of capacity that can be detached for cleaning.
Balzano Aero Vac GW902K features a cyclonic HEPA filtration system for cleaning large debris and pet hair with ease.
The Probus high power vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning cars. Its power suction motor is said to easily clean pet hair and crumbs. It has a 4.3-metre long power cord for a long operation radius. In addition, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a removable and washable HEPA filter.
The Probus high power vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments and carry bag to store them.
The Elgood mini vacuum cleaner features a USB charging port. It takes up 3 to 4 hours to reach full charge that provides up to 3 hours of continuous use. This mini vacuum cleaner is designed for cleaning keyboards and sofa corners. It can capture dust, debris, hair and other small particles with ease.
The Elgood mini vacuum cleaner has a lightweight body that only weighs 200g.
|Product Name
|Price in India
|Balzano Aero Vac GW902K 600-Watt Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)
|₹ 2,290
|Dyson V8 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum (Yellow)
|₹ 39,900
|Probus Handheld High Power 12V 120W 5000 PA Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner For Car - Black
|₹ 1,449
|BROGBUS Multi-Functional Portable Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Office Garage Sucking Dual Purpose (JK-8), (220-240 V, 50 HZ, 1000 W)
|₹ 1,889
|GoMechanic Neutron 6000 Handheld Super Suction Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner with 1 Year Warranty for All Cars
|₹ 1,214
|Mini Handheld Portable Vacuum Cleaner, Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner,Dust Cleaner,Best Cleaner for Tabletop,Sofa, Car seat, Computer (Green)
|₹ 3,748
|AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black)
|₹ 1,597
|KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless, Hoseless, Rechargeable 130Watt Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic Technology, Bagless Design and Multi Nozzle Operation
|₹ 7,499
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement