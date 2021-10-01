Top Mini-Refrigerators for Your Hostel or Bedroom Snacking

Refrigerators are one of the bare necessities for households, but mini refrigerators are still mostly used in hotels, or by some people living in hostels or small families, because the appliance occupies less space and consumes less energy. Some people also keep mini-refrigerators in their rooms to keep food, drinks and snacks, handy. We have here, sorted for you, some of the best mini-refrigerators to choose from.

Best Mini-Refrigerators to Keep Edibles Safe

1. Leonard-USA 60L Stainless Steel Door Mini Refrigerator

Compact and space-saving, this mini-refrigerator is just perfect for small families and people living alone. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal gasket denies the entry and formation of bacteria and fungus in the fridge, that does not require any installation. It is perfect for use in dorm rooms, gaming halls, home bars or gyms.

Silent Operation Leonard-USA 60L Stainless Steel Door Mini Refrigerator (Based on American Technology) ₹ 12,490 The sliding doors and thermostat regulator lends a better cooling experience.

2. LG 45 L Direct-cool Refrigerator

With its exquisite metallic body, this mini fridge can enhance the elegance of a house while offering optimum cooling so one can store drinks, food and medicines as required. This 45 litres mini fridge from LG saves maximum energy and requires manual defrosting.

Trusted Product LG 45 L Direct-cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-051SSW, Super White) ₹ 9,490 Unlike other mini-refrigerators, this one comes with an ice tray and freezer.

3. Haier 52L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Designed with a single door to keep the cool air inside, this refrigerator saves a big deal of space in houses or room. It has a minibar freezer as well. The antifungal gasket keeps germs and bad odour at bay.

Easy Maintenance Haier 52 L 3 Star ( 2019 ) Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(HR-62VS, Silver) ₹ 8,800 Power fluctuations do not affect the working of this mini fridge, as it consumes low energy.

4. Mitashi 46L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

With an energy rating of 2-stars, this mini refrigerator can save up to 20% of energy consumption. Its R600A refrigerant cools the refrigerator faster while offering good thermodynamic performance. This direct-cool refrigerator offers a 52 litres capacity. It is perfect to be kept in bedrooms or home bars, and is ideal for people living alone or sharing space in a dorm.

Compact and Elegant Mitashi 46 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(MSD050RF100, Silver) ₹ 7,490 The temperature control system allows users to adjust refrigerator temperature as per requirement.

Top Mini-Refrigerators for Your Hostel or Bedroom Snacking

