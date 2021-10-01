Top Mini-Refrigerators for Your Hostel or Bedroom Snacking

Photo Credit: Istockphoto By belchonock
Refrigerators are one of the bare necessities for households, but mini refrigerators are still mostly used in hotels, or by some people living in hostels or small families, because the appliance occupies less space and consumes less energy. Some people also keep mini-refrigerators in their rooms to keep food, drinks and snacks, handy. We have here, sorted for you, some of the best mini-refrigerators to choose from.
Compact and space-saving, this mini-refrigerator is just perfect for small families and people living alone. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal gasket denies the entry and formation of bacteria and fungus in the fridge, that does not require any installation. It is perfect for use in dorm rooms, gaming halls, home bars or gyms.
The sliding doors and thermostat regulator lends a better cooling experience.
With its exquisite metallic body, this mini fridge can enhance the elegance of a house while offering optimum cooling so one can store drinks, food and medicines as required. This 45 litres mini fridge from LG saves maximum energy and requires manual defrosting.
Unlike other mini-refrigerators, this one comes with an ice tray and freezer.
Designed with a single door to keep the cool air inside, this refrigerator saves a big deal of space in houses or room. It has a minibar freezer as well. The antifungal gasket keeps germs and bad odour at bay.
Power fluctuations do not affect the working of this mini fridge, as it consumes low energy.
With an energy rating of 2-stars, this mini refrigerator can save up to 20% of energy consumption. Its R600A refrigerant cools the refrigerator faster while offering good thermodynamic performance. This direct-cool refrigerator offers a 52 litres capacity. It is perfect to be kept in bedrooms or home bars, and is ideal for people living alone or sharing space in a dorm.
The temperature control system allows users to adjust refrigerator temperature as per requirement.
|Product
|Price in India
|Haier 52 L 3 Star ( 2019 ) Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(HR-62VS, Silver)
|₹ 8,800
|LG 45 L Direct-cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-051SSW, Super White)
|₹ 9,490
|Leonard-USA 60L Stainless Steel Door Mini Refrigerator (Based on American Technology)
|₹ 12,490
|Mitashi 46 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(MSD050RF100, Silver)
|₹ 7,490
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement