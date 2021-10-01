Top Dishwashers in India That Can Save Time, and Reduce Water Wastage

While a lot of people still wash dishes by scrubbing them manually, many modern homes are now switching to using dishwashers. An easy to use kitchen appliance, dishwashers can help save time and effort, while cleaning the dishes to perfection. Shop for these automatic appliances with us. Take a look at this list of the best dishwashers that can help clean dishes in a matter of minutes.

The Best Dishwashers For The Comfort of Doing Dishes

1. Bosch SMV46KX01E Dishwasher

The Bosch SMV46KX01E is a premium dishwasher featuring a 13 place setting, dual wash setting, quick wash setting, among other features. The dishwasher has enough space to accommodate large utensils such as a wok or pressure cooker. Designed perfectly for everyday use, the Bosch dishwasher certainly deserves a name in the list of the best dishwashers. The smart rack system in this dishwasher enables maximum space utilisation.

Power Efficient Bosch 60 cm Stainless Steel 13 Place Settings Fully Built in Dishwasher SMV46KX01E ₹ 58,799 The glass care system ensures that even delicate cutlery and cookware is washed with utmost care.

2. IFB Neptune FX

The IFB Neptune FX dishwasher's simple design gives it an elegant look, that can effortlessly blend with the interiors of any kitchen or washing area. The dishwasher offers optimum space utilisation, and can manage to accommodate a large number of utensils in a single wash cycle, making it one of the most efficient dishwashers to have. This IFB dishwasher is also energy efficient and uses controlled power, making sure its regular use does not lead to hefty electricity bills.

Ergonomically Designed IFB Neptune FX Fully Electronic Dishwasher (12 Place Settings, White, Tough stain removal, Hygiene quick wash, Super Energy Efficiency with Adjustable Upper Basket) ₹ 31,300 Consuming less water and power, this one is an eco-friendly dishwasher.

3. Siemens SN26L801IN Dishwasher

The Simens SN26L801IN dishwasher efficiently takes care of the daily cleaning requirements. The dishwasher, apart from looking elegant, delivers a powerful performance by removing tough stains of oil, grease or spices from the utensils. The express sparkle mode comes in handy when the utensils need to be cleaned quickly.

Good Choice Siemens Free-Standing 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (SN26L801IN, Steel) ₹ 32,999 It does not make any noise while washing.

4. LG D1452CF Dishwasher

From the house of a reputed brand like LG, this dishwasher sports a durable metal body and an appealing outer finish. The best part about this dishwasher is that the control panel is kept at a comfortable height so that users can comfortably do the chore of washing the dishes, without having to bend too much. With five built-in programmes, this dishwasher is an intelligent machine.

Trusted Product LG Free-Standing 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (D1452CF, Noble Steel) ₹ 45,990 The smart rack system allows users to make space for utensils, as per their convenience.

Buying Guide for the Best Dishwashers

Number of Place Settings: One of the major things that needs to be considered while buying a dishwasher is the standard place setting that can vary from 12 to 14 places. As per international standards, one place setting consists of the following items - dinner and dessert plates, dessert spoons, soup plates and spoons, glass, cup, saucer, teaspoon, knife, fork, etc. Place settings also help determine the capacity of a dishwasher. Cycle Option: It is always better to go for a dishwasher that offers multiple cycle options such as prowash, smartwash, and sensors bottom line, etc. Some of the best dishwashers also feature half load or eco-cycle that are good enough to wash a few dishes, thus saving on water, energy, and money. Design Material: Since steel is more durable than plastic, it is always better to go for a dishwasher with steel baskets inside. Steel baskets are corrosion resistant and have a long life. Also, dishwashers with variable basket options such as height adjustments are known to be the best dishwashers. Noise: Dishwashers in general make loud noise, but normally the high-end models are sound insulated and make lesser noise when compared to others. Some of the best dishwashers also boast of delivering virtually silent performance. Others: Apart from these important points, there are some other features like touch controls, sensors, and anti-flooding options that need to be considered before choosing a dishwasher.

Top Dishwashers in India That Can Save Time, and Reduce Water Wastage

Product Price in India Bosch 60 cm Stainless Steel 13 Place Settings Fully Built in Dishwasher SMV46KX01E ₹ 58,799 Siemens Free-Standing 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (SN26L801IN, Steel) ₹ 32,999 LG Free-Standing 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (D1452CF, Noble Steel) ₹ 45,990 IFB Neptune FX Fully Electronic Dishwasher (12 Place Settings, White, Tough stain removal, Hygiene quick wash, Super Energy Efficiency with Adjustable Upper Basket) ₹ 31,300

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.