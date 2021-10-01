Top Dishwashers in India That Can Save Time, and Reduce Water Wastage

Photo Credit: Istockphoto By AndreyPopov
While a lot of people still wash dishes by scrubbing them manually, many modern homes are now switching to using dishwashers. An easy to use kitchen appliance, dishwashers can help save time and effort, while cleaning the dishes to perfection. Shop for these automatic appliances with us. Take a look at this list of the best dishwashers that can help clean dishes in a matter of minutes.
The Bosch SMV46KX01E is a premium dishwasher featuring a 13 place setting, dual wash setting, quick wash setting, among other features. The dishwasher has enough space to accommodate large utensils such as a wok or pressure cooker. Designed perfectly for everyday use, the Bosch dishwasher certainly deserves a name in the list of the best dishwashers. The smart rack system in this dishwasher enables maximum space utilisation.
The glass care system ensures that even delicate cutlery and cookware is washed with utmost care.
The IFB Neptune FX dishwasher's simple design gives it an elegant look, that can effortlessly blend with the interiors of any kitchen or washing area. The dishwasher offers optimum space utilisation, and can manage to accommodate a large number of utensils in a single wash cycle, making it one of the most efficient dishwashers to have. This IFB dishwasher is also energy efficient and uses controlled power, making sure its regular use does not lead to hefty electricity bills.
Consuming less water and power, this one is an eco-friendly dishwasher.
The Simens SN26L801IN dishwasher efficiently takes care of the daily cleaning requirements. The dishwasher, apart from looking elegant, delivers a powerful performance by removing tough stains of oil, grease or spices from the utensils. The express sparkle mode comes in handy when the utensils need to be cleaned quickly.
It does not make any noise while washing.
From the house of a reputed brand like LG, this dishwasher sports a durable metal body and an appealing outer finish. The best part about this dishwasher is that the control panel is kept at a comfortable height so that users can comfortably do the chore of washing the dishes, without having to bend too much. With five built-in programmes, this dishwasher is an intelligent machine.
The smart rack system allows users to make space for utensils, as per their convenience.
|Product
|Price in India
|Bosch 60 cm Stainless Steel 13 Place Settings Fully Built in Dishwasher SMV46KX01E
|₹ 58,799
|Siemens Free-Standing 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (SN26L801IN, Steel)
|₹ 32,999
|LG Free-Standing 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (D1452CF, Noble Steel)
|₹ 45,990
|IFB Neptune FX Fully Electronic Dishwasher (12 Place Settings, White, Tough stain removal, Hygiene quick wash, Super Energy Efficiency with Adjustable Upper Basket)
|₹ 31,300
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement