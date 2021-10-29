Just like smartphones, the demand for smart home appliances has also grown exponentially. Wi-Fi enabled home appliances come to the rescue of many who are constantly juggling a busy lifestyle and barely have any time to look after things at home. To sort out all the hassle, we bring you the best deals on Wi-Fi enabled home appliances that you can buy during the final days of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale and double your Diwali celebrations.

Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25 Litres Vertical 5-Star Water Heater

The Racold Omnis Water Heater is a Wi-Fi enabled home appliance that helps control the water temperature from anywhere and at any time through the Racold Net App. This water heater can give real-time updates on a smartphone about the availability of hot water. It also notifies the user in case of any issue with the water heater. It can remember the temperatures at which it was used for the whole week. This water heater also features a 'Smart Bath Logic' technology that helps in saving up to 30 percent electricity. This water heater is available at amazing discounts during the final days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. You can save more with bank offers, no-cost EMI schemes, and more.

Buy now at Rs. 12,160 (MRP: Rs. 19,990)

Racold Omnis is a Wi-Fi enabled water heater

Photo Credit: Amazon

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

This Panasonic Split AC is a Wi-Fi enabled device that can be controlled using a smartphone through the MirAIe app. It has an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature that detects any defects in the appliance and notifies the users about the same. This inverter split AC has a voice-control feature that enables users to operate the AC with voice commands - it is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also has a customisable Sleep Mode that allows pre-setting the temperature of the AC through the night. You can buy this Wi-Fi inverter split AC at good discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that ends November 2.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP: Rs. 54,500)

LG 471L 3 Star Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi Dispenser Double-Door Refrigerator (GL-T502XPZ3)

This LG double-door refrigerator is equipped with the company's Hygiene Fresh+ and Multi Air Flow Cooling technology that is claimed to evenly circulate cool air to every part of the fridge and minimise bad odour and bacteria. It also helps control the temperature of the fridge from anywhere with the help of the LG ThinQ mobile application. The fridge features an 'Auto Smart Connect' technology which, in case of a power cut, helps your refrigerator connect to the inverter. The refrigerator comes with a Smart Diagnosis feature that helps diagnose any problem with the refrigerator and also solve it at the same time. This Wi-Fi refrigerator is currently running a good discount on Amazon. You can also use bank offers, cashback offer, or exchange offer to save more while shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at Rs. 61, 499 (MRP: Rs. 83,790)

Hindware Optimus iPro IoT Enabled Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

This Hindware kitchen chimney is a Wi-Fi chimney that is packed with IoT technology that helps control and operate it with your smartphone. It can also be given voice commands using both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It features the company's 'MaxX Silence' technology that is claimed to produce 32 percent less noise, while its touch control and motion sensors make it user-friendly. This kitchen chimney also has an 'Auto-Clean' technology that helps in cleaning the residue and oil with just one touch. This Wi-Fi chimney is available at a discount on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 21,499 (MRP: Rs. 44,990)

Hindware Optimus iPro is a Wi-Fi enabled chimney with IoT technology

Photo Credit: Amazon

LG Wi-Fi Dishwasher (DFB424FP)

This LG dishwasher is a Wi-Fi enabled dishwasher that can be operated and cleaned using a smartphone via LG's ThinQ app. It also notifies about any problem with the dishwasher via smartphone alerts. It has a dual-wash zone that helps gently clean the delicate dishes and power-wash heavy pots and pans separately. With this dishwasher, the height of the upper rack can be adjusted to three different levels. Its 'Quad Wash' technology helps provide strong cleaning performance. This Wi-Fi enabled dishwasher can be a great buy for your home and it is available at a good discount on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 67,940)

Mi Smart Water Purifier RO+UV

This Mi water purifier is a Wi-Fi enabled home appliance that helps keep track of the status of the filter and the water quality, and notify when the filters are to be changed. Its 'Advanced Penta Purification Process' helps to filter and purify the water through five stages. It also has a DIY Filter Replacement feature that helps you change the filter by yourself without having to call a professional. This Mi dishwasher has an in-tank UV sterilisation technology that helps to disinfect the water with an efficiency of up to 99.99 percent. This smart water purifier is available at an unbeatable price on Amazon during the Finale Days of the Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop

Mi robot vacuum can be controlled and operated using a dedicated mobile application. It is equipped with an LDS Laser Navigation System that works with an upgraded SLAM algorithm for real-time mapping, a long scanning range of up to 8m, and fast speeds. It also has an automatic recharging feature through which it goes to its charging point automatically, recharges itself, and starts cleaning again. This robot vacuum cleaner has a Smart Water Tank that chooses the modes based on the intensity and type of floor. It is available at a discount on Amazon. So go and buy it right for a spotless home ahead of Diwali.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop is equipped with a LDS Laser Navigation System

Photo Credit: Amazon

Mi Air Purifier 3

The Mi Air Purifier 3 can be controlled using a smartphone and it also works with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It is equipped with a True HEPA Filter that provides 360-degree filtration that helps in eliminating 99.97 percent pollutants from the air with a particle size of up to 0.3 microns and covers up to 484 square feet area. It has an OLED touch display that displays temperature, humidity, working mode, and real-time PM2.5 concentration. This also makes the Mi Air Purifier 3 easy to operate. It's at a discount on Amazon. You can also save extra with additional cashback and bank offers.

Buy now at Rs. 9,490 (MRP: Rs. 12,999)

Orient Electric Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan

This Orient electric smart ceiling fan comes with IoT technology that enables it to be operated and controlled using a remote as well as a smartphone. It can also be controlled using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a reverse-rotation feature for even air circulation across the room while the scene-switching light feature helps to dim the lights according to the mood. This electric smart ceiling fan also has a fan-scheduling feature that helps to schedule switching the fan on or off. You can buy this fan on Amazon right now and make use of cashback offers and bank discounts.

Buy now at Rs. 9,695 (MRP: Rs. 9,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.