Best Deals on Water Purifiers in India

Water purifiers have long been a household essential in India, and most of us grew up with basic models that would take a long time to start up, didn't store water so you had to wait each time you wanted any, and often weren't usable if there was no electricity. Today though, things are quite different, and there are a number of great water purifiers on the market that you can choose from, with different features across a wide range of price points.

To be able to enjoy pure and filtered water that is free from all sorts of allergens, you need to invest in a modern water purifier. We bring you some of the best deals on water purifiers that you can get right now. We looked at the best offers on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, where you can get up to 60 percent off on water purifiers. In addition to this, you can also enjoy bank offers, exchange offers, and more to save a little extra.

1. KENT Supreme 2020 (11111) (RO+UF+TDS+UV) 8-Litre, 20 LPH Water Purifier

This water purifier from Kent works with the RO+UF+TDS process to ensure you get properly filtered water. It comes with an intelligent TDS control system to help minerals stay intact in the water during the filtration process. It also has an automatic shut off system that prevents wastage of water. This fully automatic water purifier comes with an 8-litre storage capacity, which makes it suitable for a medium-sized family.

This Kent Supreme water purifier is wall-mountable and is currently discounted for Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can also save more money by using other offers like exchange offers, bank offers, no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy Kent Supreme water purifier at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: 19,500)

2. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral (RO+UV+MF) 10-Litre Water Purifier

This HUL Pureit water purifier is packed with an ‘Eco Recovery Technology' that claims to minimise water wastage and give you purified water. It comes with an advanced 7-stage purification that filters bacteria and viruses to provide safe to drink water. This water purifier maintains mineral-enriched water with calcium and magnesium, making the water safe as well as sweet to drink. The 10 litres storage tank capacity makes it suitable for medium-to-large families. It is also equipped with an advanced alert system that reminds you 15 days before the expiry of its Germkill (filters) kit.

The HUL Pureit Eco can be used as a counter-top water purifier or be mounted on a wall. It gets a big discount for Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which can be clubbed with other super-saver options like bank offers, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy HUL Pureit Eco water purifier for Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 21,000)

3. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral (RO+UV) 7-Litre Water Purifier

This RO water purifier from the HUL Pureit brand comes with a 6-stage purification system that ensures the removal of harmful bacteria, viruses and pesticides to provide you with safe water. It helps enrich the water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to provide you with pure, safe, and sweet drinking water. The purifier automatically goes on standby mode once the water tank is full.

This HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral water purifier has a 7-litre capacity and can be placed on a counter or mounted on a wall. It is one of the highest-rated water purifiers on Amazon and is selling at a discounted price.

Buy HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral water purifier for Rs. 8,999 (MRP: Rs. 10,000)

4. V-Guard Zenora (RO+UF+MB) 7-Litre Water Purifier

This water purifier comes with a 7-stage advanced purification system that offers a double-layer protection with RO + UF, which helps remove all sorts of impurities from the water retains its natural taste. It comes with long-lasting filters with RO membrane that offer higher efficiency that helps save energy and prevent wastage of water. The water purifier comes with smart LED indicators that keep you aware of things like purification on, tank full, and low pressure so you are well-aware of the machine's working status. You can choose from the two colour variants Black and White.

The V Guard Zenora water purifier is discounted for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with additional cashback, bank and EMI offers.

Buy V Guard Zenora water purifier for Rs. 7,931 (MRP Rs. 13,049)

5. AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus (RO+UV+MTDS) Water Purifier

This Eureka Forbes AquaSure water purifier comes with an MTDS controller that allows you to tweak the taste of your water. This water purifier comes with a chemical block filter that prevents foul odour, harmful colour, and other impurities. It comes with an I-filter to help remove dust, dirt, and mud from water, and a membrane life-enhancer that helps prevent scaling and increases the life of the purifier. Its UV disinfectant chamber helps fight any waterborne disease particles and makes it safe and healthy to drink.

This Eureka Forbes AquaSure Smart Plus water purifier is currently discounted on Amazon. You can also use no-cost EMI scheme, bank offers, and cashback offers to save more and make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy Eureka Forbes AquaSure Smart Plus water purifier for Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

6. Livpure Glo (RO+UV+Mineraliser) 7-Litre Electric Water Purifier

This Livpure water purifier comes with a 6-stage advanced purification system that helps purify the water and make it free of bacteria, dust, pesticides, and other harmful impurities. It comes with a powerful mineraliser that help maintain essential minerals like calcium, sodium, magnesium, and potassium in the water. The LED interactive indicators keep you aware of when the tank is full, when the purification process is running, and when the power is on. The insect-proof purified 7-litre water tank is an ideal buy for a medium-sized family.

This water purifier comes in two variants: Livpure Glo (RO+UV+ Mineraliser) and Livpure Glo Star (RO+UV+UF+Mineraliser), from which you can pick the desired one.

Buy Livpure Glo for Rs.7,699 (MRP: Rs. 15,999)

7. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier

This water purifier from Eureka Forbes has 6 stages of purification along with an ‘Active Copper Technology' that provides the goodness of copper in the purified water, making it safe and healthy to drink. The UV e-boiling technology ensures that the water is boiled for 20 minutes, and then the Ultra Filtration removes viruses, bacteria, and other impurities to provide safe drinking water. Its ‘Mineral Guard Technology' is claimed to help retain all the essential minerals in your water.

There are 6 variants (including this one) of this water purifier and all of them are liaised with different features and so are priced differently. The discounts may vary from one variant to another. You can get this 7-litre water purifier at a reduced price in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura for Rs.10,499 (MRP: Rs. 16,500)

8. Mi Smart Water Purifier

This Mi Smart Water Purifier comes with an ‘Advanced Penta Purification Process' in which the water passes through 5 stages of purification to remove all the impurities and yet maintain the essential minerals to provide you safe and quality drinking water. The Smart app connectivity facilitates you to monitor real-time TDS as well as the filter's life. The app also allows you to purchase the replacement filter. The water purifier is equipped with a ﬁlter that lasts up to 12 months to provide hassle-free usage.

Amazon has the Mi Smart Water Purifier listed with a flat Rs. 3,000 discount for the Great Indian Festival sale. You can also avail of additional discounts over and above the reduced price.

Buy Mi Smart Water Purifier for Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

